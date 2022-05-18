Which Shows Are on Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships?

If you're after top-notch entertainment, it's hard to beat Royal Caribbean. On any given night, performers deliver some of the glitziest stage shows at sea. That includes Las Vegas-style song-and-dance revues as well as straight-from-Broadway shows. Even better? Royal Caribbean entertainment options are included with your fare.
So which shows are on which Royal Caribbean ships? With 26 ships, you won't find a lot of entertainment overlap in Royal Caribbean's fleet. And that's great news for cruisers who like to see something new on each trip. However, there's a lot to unpack and understand before you book. To help you plan, Cruise Critic has tracked down which ships feature which stage shows, including a brief description of each. Read on and start planning your next cruise vacation.
"All Access" on Grandeur of the Seas
A song-and-dance revue with past hits from Sly & The Family Stone; The Everly Brothers; Blood, Sweat & Tears; and Earth, Wind & Fire.
"Ballroom Fever" on Rhapsody of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas
This showcase of ballroom dances aboard Rhapsody of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas is performed to pop tunes from several decades, including "Fever," "The Last Tango" and "They Dance."
"Blue Planet" on Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas' "Blue Planet" includes visual effects and aerial acrobatics with a touch of eco-consciousness, from the jungle to under the ocean waves.
"Boogie Wonderland" on Vision of the Seas
Disco fans are in luck on Vision of the Seas, where the entertainment includes '70s hits by KC and The Sunshine Band, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer.
"Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme" on Grandeur of the Seas, Vision of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas
This is one of Royal Caribbean's several musical retrospectives featuring songs from several Broadway shows, including "West Side Story," "Dreamgirls," "Chicago" and other classics. You'll find "Broadway Rhythm and Rhyme" on several ships in the fleet.
"Can't Stop the Rock" on Adventure of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas
Expect top hits from the soundtracks of "Mission Impossible," "Purple Rain," "Shaft," "Men in Black" and "Charlie's Angels."
"Cats" on Oasis of the Seas
No explanation is needed here: Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical "Cats" is the entertainment star aboard Oasis of the Seas.
"Center Stage" on Brilliance of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas
"Center Stage," on Brilliance of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas, is a traditional song-and-dance revue with singers and dancers performing jazz, rock and swing.
"City of Dreams" on Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas
Colorful costumes, lots of acrobatics and popular songs round out this high-energy Royal Caribbean review, featuring hits like "Stronger," "Power of Love," "Your Song" and "Heaven."
"Fast Forward" on Explorer of the Seas
If you're an '80s child, check out the entertainment on Explorer of the Seas, which includes "Fast Forward," a song-and-dance revure spotlighting one of the golden eras of music and style.
"Flight" on Symphony of the Seas
An original Royal Caribbean production, "Flight" on Symphony of the Seas is a satire on the history and future of air travel.
"Gallery of Dreams" on Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas' "Gallery of Dreams" is a song-and-dance revue that features music spanning decades and set in various art-inspired locations around the world, from Morocco to the Wild West.
"Grease" on Harmony of the Seas and Independence of the Seas
Created specifically for Royal Caribbean, this version of "Grease" combines the best songs from one of the most popular musicals (and movies) of all time.
"Hairspray" on Symphony of the Seas
Another Broadway biggie in Royal Caribbean's repertoire, you can catch Tony Award-winning "Hairspray" on Symphony of the Seas. The story centers on a 1960s dance show, its unlikely teen star and racial tensions in Baltimore during that time.
"In the Air" on Liberty of the Seas
This Cirque du Soleil-style show features aerial and on-stage acrobatics aboard Liberty of the Seas.
"Invitation to Dance" on Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas and Independence of the Seas
This interactive tribute to ballroom dance styles -- including the rumba, samba, cha-cha, waltz and swing -- is featured across a handful of Royal Caribbean ships.
"Live.Love.Legs" on Ovation of the Seas
This song-and-dance show includes over-the-top costumes and special effects, featuring hits from Justin Timberlake, Jason Derulo, Jessie J and others.
Mamma Mia! on Allure of the Seas
If Broadway is on your bucket list and you're sailing on Allure of the Seas, you're in luck. Check out "Mamma Mia!" for your feel-good ABBA fix.
"Marquee" on Freedom of the Seas
A retrospective of some of Broadway's greatest shows, including "42nd Street," "Sunset Boulevard," "Phantom of the Opera," "Cabaret" and "A Chorus Line."
"Music in Pictures" on Voyager of the Seas
This medley on Voyager of the Seas includes hits from movies spanning the decades, including such classics as the "Sound of Music," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Victor/Victoria" and "Alfie."
"Now & Forever" on Brilliance of the Seas
If you're sailing on Brilliance of the Seas, your entertainment options include this Cole Porter-heavy Broadway revue, with numbers from "Dreamgirls," "The Producers," "Sweet Charity" and "Mamma Mia!."
"Once Upon a Time" on Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas
Taking cues from some of the most famous fairy tales, "Once Upon a Time" aboard Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas uses heavy-rotation hits to tell stories from "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Pinocchio."
"One Sky" on Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas' entertainment includes this Broadway-style music-and-dance production that explores our connections to the planet and to one another.
"Piano Man" on Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas
You might have to fight the urge to sing along with the greatest hits from some of the most famous piano men of all time, including Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ray Charles.
"Pure Country" on Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas' "Pure Country" features all your favorite hits, from classics like "Stand by Your Man" and "9 to 5" to "This Kiss," "Breathe" and "Texas When I Die."
"Saturday Night Fever" on Liberty of the Seas
If you miss "Boogie Wonderland" on Vision of the Seas, let this classic disco hit take its place. This '70s-set Broadway musical on Liberty of the Seas features some of the best disco tunes and moves of the decade.
"Sequins & Feathers" on Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas features the musical journey "Sequins & Feathers" -- expect spectacular costumes and jazzed-up routines in line with the show's title.
"Showgirl" on Navigator of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas
A flashy look at the past, present and future of the showgirl featuring cutting-edge lighting and video effects in addition to music and choreography.
"Stage to Screen" on Enchantment of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas
If you're aboard Enchantment of the Seas or Serenade of the Seas, you'll find this lively retrospective of songs that went from stage to screen in musicals like "Hairspray," "West Side Story," "Chicago" and more.
"Tango Buenos Aires" on Brilliance of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas
The tango is one of Buenos Aires' most famous cultural exports and Royal Caribbean features a tribute to the dance across the ages aboard ships like Jewel of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas.
"The Beautiful Dream" on Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas' "The Beautiful Dream" is a song-and-dance with spectacular sets (think: giant puppet dragons). Expect a soundtrack that includes hits from Van Halen, Mister Mister, Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac and others.
"The Gift" on Anthem of the Seas
"The Gift" was created especially for Anthem of the Seas and features a dream-inspired journey through grief using modern music and high-tech stage effects.
"Vibe-Ology" on Serenade of the Seas
"Vibe-Ology" includes music by Michael Jackson, Cher, Santana, The Temptations, George Michael and Elvis.
"Voices" on Wonder of the Seas
A combination live and virtual show, featuring song and dance.
"We Will Rock You" on Anthem of the Seas
This West End musical hit features 24 songs from the rock band Queen aboard Anthem of the Seas.
"West End to Broadway" on Jewel of the Seas
A collection of songs from musicals that began in the West End of London and then went to Broadway, including "Starlight Express," "We Will Rock You" and "Cabaret."
"Wild, Cool and Swingin'" on Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas features this staged compilation of music favorites inspired by the vibe of four U.S. cities: New York, Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas.