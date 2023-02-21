Cruise Ship Directions: Forward, Aft, Bow, Stern, Port and Starboard Explained

Here's a quick rundown of the directional verbiage to use onboard.

The bow on the ship is a great spot to watch the front hull break through waves and race toward your next cruise destination .

While modern ships don’t boast figureheads anymore, you can conjure up an image of the bow on ship by imagining the part of a ship where carved figureheads of mermaids and people once sat. As the boat is moving, the bow of the ship is the front half of the vessel, where a mermaid figurehead might be.

The bow of a ship is the part of the ship that faces forward when the ship is underway. The bow on ship is usually distinguished by a sharply angled hull , which provides less resistance, making it easier for the ship to plow through the water.

On many cruise ships, the stern houses engine rooms or large dining areas.

The stern is located at the back end of the ship, opposite from the bow. At the stern of the ship, cruisers can enjoy the view of uninterrupted ocean views and appreciate the neverending waves in the ship's wake.

A passenger looks out over the stern of Queen Mary 2 on the Atlantic. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Forward on a ship means toward the direction of the bow. To go forward, walk toward the bow on ship. If you need a visualization tool, imagine you’re walking toward the mermaid figurehead on the front half of the ship.

Aft on a ship means traveling toward the direction of the stern. When walking toward the aft of a ship, cruisers confidently stroll toward the stern, aka back, of the ship.

A good note for orienting yourself while onboard a cruise ship is to face toward the bow. From there, it's easy to distinguish where you are and in which direction you're headed.

"Port" side of a boat or ship refers to the left side of the vessel when facing forward.

Port vs. Starboard: Which Side Is Best for Your Cruise Room? (ID: 1908) (Photo: Chet Clark/Shutterstock)

Cruise Ship Directions: Where Is the Starboard Side on a Ship?

Port vs. Starboard: Which Side Is Best for Your Cruise Room? (Photo: mariakraynova/Shutterstock)

Starboard refers to the right side of the ship when facing the bow.

While port and starboard can be tricky to remember, especially when you’re a first-time cruiser, there are some tips and tricks that can help.

Tricks to Remembering Port and Starboard

If you're having trouble remembering which side is which, here's an easy trick: The words "port" and "left" both have four letters, so "port" means left.

Another trick that may work better for some cruisers is to use the abbreviation P.S., where "P" stands for "port" and "S" stands for starboard. Since "P" is to the left of the abbreviation, that means that "port" is left while "S" is for starboard, which is on the right.

Using Port and Starboard on Cruise Ships

Saxsen Norton, an actress and model, Hero Otway, a model and actress, and Geo Vanna Gonzalez, a Miami-based artist, enjoy drinks at Sunset Bar on Celebrity Edge. (Photo: Naima Green/AIPP)

Port and starboard along with other nautical terms are used onboard (i.e., to get to the hot tub, take the aft starboard staircase) but they are also used as navigational terms.

Per international maritime convention, when two motorized ships are traveling on a path where they would potentially collide, both vessels should alter their paths to starboard so that the ships pass port side to port side.

Colors Used Onboard to Identify Port and Starboard

Seafaring vessels use universal colors to reflect these directions, with green denoting starboard and red denoting port.