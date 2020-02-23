What Is a Thalassotherapy Pool on a Cruise Ship?

Thalassotherapy means therapy of the sea. And while that could apply to an entire ocean cruise, it typically refers to a special hydrotherapy pool available on some cruise ships. On ships that have them, the thalassotherapy pool most likely is tucked away in or near the spa. They generally are for adult use only, offer forceful jets of saltwater and are larger than a standard hot tub, sometimes with full-body-length reclining seats in the water. The temperature is often quite warm.