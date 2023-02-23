  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
5 Best Carnival Magic Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Magic Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Splendor Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Splendor Cruise Tips
10 Reasons Why Carnival Splendor Is the Cruise Ship for You
10 Reasons Why Carnival Splendor Is the Cruise Ship for You
The Sanctuary on Princess Cruises
The Sanctuary on Princess Cruises
Chocolate Journeys on Princess Cruises
Chocolate Journeys on Princess Cruises
What Is a Solarium on a Cruise Ship?
What Is a Solarium on a Cruise Ship?
What Is a Cabana on a Cruise Ship or Private Island?
What Is a Cabana on a Cruise Ship or Private Island?
9 Reasons to Get Excited About Marella Cruises' Marella Explorer 2
9 Reasons to Get Excited About Marella Cruises' Marella Explorer 2
Pictures of Sky Princess
Pictures of Sky Princess
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Carnival Cruise FAQ

What Is a Thalassotherapy Pool on a Cruise Ship?

Melinda Crow
Contributor

The Thalassotherapy Pool on Celebrity Summit

Thalassotherapy means therapy of the sea. And while that could apply to an entire ocean cruise, it typically refers to a special hydrotherapy pool available on some cruise ships. On ships that have them, the thalassotherapy pool most likely is tucked away in or near the spa. They generally are for adult use only, offer forceful jets of saltwater and are larger than a standard hot tub, sometimes with full-body-length reclining seats in the water. The temperature is often quite warm.

Thalassotherapy pools are intended to improve circulation and help with joint pain, among other therapeutic effects, due to your body's absorption of trace minerals found in seawater. They are designed to work in conjunction with other spa offerings like saunas, steam rooms or massages for a total relaxation and detoxification effect.

Some cruise lines charge a fee for use of thalassotherapy pools; others include its use with certain stateroom categories or along with a paid service in the spa. Still other cruise ships have large thalassotherapy pools available to all adult passengers at no additional charge. 

Updated October 02, 2017

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent