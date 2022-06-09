  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Luxury Cruise Line Age Policies
Luxury Cruise Line Age Policies
Differences Between Luxury Cruise Lines
Differences Between Luxury Cruise Lines
Meraviglia Class vs. Seaside Class on MSC Cruises
Meraviglia Class vs. Seaside Class on MSC Cruises
P&O Cruises History
P&O Cruises History
Viking Ocean vs. Crystal Cruises
Viking Ocean vs. Crystal Cruises
Best Cruise Travel Agents
Best Cruise Travel Agents
17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare
17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare
P&O Cruises Australia Beer Menu
P&O Cruises Australia Beer Menu
New Luxury and Expedition Ships Coming in 2020
New Luxury and Expedition Ships Coming in 2020
7 Things We Find Intriguing About the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection 
7 Things We Find Intriguing About the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection 
New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order

New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
Luxury cruise ships keep getting better and better with each passing season, and these new ships are no exception.

If you're like us, you can't wait to see what these new luxe options will look like. Check out our list below to see which new luxury ships are hitting the waves next.

If you're curious about expedition, we've got those covered too: New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships, as well as the larger ships: New Cruise Ships on Order.

New Luxury Cruise Ships Launching in 2022

Ritz-Carlton Yacht 1

Evrima

Launch Date: August 2022

Tonnage: 26,500

Berths: 298

Ritz-Carlton’s first foray into luxury ocean cruising has been delayed several times over, but its launch date is now fast approaching. The boutique vessel will offer yacht-like design, dedicated personal assistants in all suite categories, and a selection of five dining venues, in addition to other luxe amenities.

Related: 7 Things We Find Intriguing About the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection 

Back to Top

New Luxury Cruise Ships Launching in 2023

A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

Silver Nova

Launch Date: 2023

Tonnage: Evolution-Class Ship

Berths: TBD

Silver Nova is the first of two Evolution-Class luxury cruise ships, and will debut in 2023. The ship will offer eight individual dining venues and will feature a brand-new, asymmetrically-designed pool deck.

Related: New Cruise Ships Coming in 2023 That We Can't Wait to See

Oceania Cruises (Unnamed)

Launch Date: 2023

Tonnage: 67,000

Berths: 1,200

The first ship in Oceania’s Allura class doesn’t have a name yet. But the line promises that the two 1,200-passenger Allura class vessels -- the second one is due in 2025 -- will retain the warmth, popular design elements and amenities of Marina and Riviera.

Related: Oceania Cruises History

Updated June 09, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$381 - 7-Nt. Caribbean– Up to $1,050 to Spend & Free Gratuities
3
$829 - 7Nt Alaska: Exclusive free tips & up to $1600 OBC + drinks, shore exs, more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.