New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships Launching in 2020
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Endurance
Launch Date: January 2020
Tonnage: 12,300
Berths: 126
National Geographic Endurance, Lindblad's first polar-specific expedition ship, will be built in Norway and have 69 cabins, 75 percent of which will have balconies. Twelve cabins will be designed for solo travelers. The ship will have one main dining room and an outdoor barbecue and bistro spot; it will also feature a spa and fitness area with treatment rooms, saunas, a fitness room, a relaxation area and yoga room. Plus, there will be two infinity Jacuzzis. The vessel will have a high ice class so it can go deeper into the polar regions that some other polar ships and will have expanded fuel and water tanks for extended operations in remote areas.
Hurtigruten's Fridtjof Nansen
Launch Date: March 7, 2020
Tonnage: 21,000
Berths: 530
Fridtjof Nansen will be the second of two hybrid ships Hurtigruten is building, designed to cut emissions by sailing partially with electrical propulsion. The ship will have three restaurants. Though it is being designed specifically for polar waters, it will have a pool deck with an infinity pool, Jacuzzis and bars.
Ponant Le Bellot
Launch Date: March 22, 2020
Tonnage: 10,000
Berths: 180
The fifth of six new expedition ships ordered by Ponant, Le Bellot will feature two restaurants, a 188-seat theater, lounge areas that open to the outside, an aft marina for Zodiac launching and easy access to kayaking and paddle-boarding, and a pool with counter-current swim technology.
Ponant Le Jacques Cartier
Launch Date: 2020
Tonnage: 10,000
Berths: 180
The final vessel in the six-strong series of expedition ships ordered by Ponant, Le Jacques Cartier will feature two restaurants, a 188-seat theater, lounge areas that open to the outside, an aft marina for Zodiac launching and easy access to kayaking and paddle-boarding, and a pool with counter-current swim technology.
Crystal Cruises' Crystal Endeavor
Launch Date: August 2020
Tonnage: 25,000
Berths: 200
Crystal's first mega-yacht will be built to cruise polar regions, with state-of-the-art technology and toys such as a submarine and helicopters. The ship will be luxurious and spacious, with suites ranging from 300 to 1,130 square feet, plus a large spa, theater, multiple dining venues and a lounge with panoramic views.
Scenic's Scenic Eclipse II
Launch Date: 2020
Tonnage: 16,500
Berths: 228
Scenic's second ocean vessel is touted as a discovery yacht. Launching in the 2020, the all-suite, 228-passenger ship (200 in polar regions) will have an onboard marina equipped with two helicopters (with a helipad and hangars), a submarine, kayaks and a fleet of Zodiacs. Built to the highest passenger ship ice-class rating, it will be able to operate in the Arctic and Antarctica for three months of the year. The 10-deck ship will also have a spa, 10 dining options, eight bars, outdoor terraces, multiple pool areas, gym and fitness rooms, a theater, observatory and library. Other luxuries include an almost 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio, butler service, lavish interiors and an all-inclusive program with fares covering meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, tips, e-bikes and excursions.
Quark’s Polar Ship
Launch Date: 2020
Tonnage: 13,000
Berths: 200
This polar expedition ship will carry two helicopters and a fleet of 20 Zodiacs, with four Zodiac embarkation points to speed up the ship-to-shore landing process. It will also have a modern spa and fitness facility and more than one restaurant. The ship will have a 40-day operational capacity thanks to a design that optimizes the use of fuel, water provisioning and waste handling.
Silversea Cruises' Silver Origin
Launch Date: Summer 2020
Tonnage: TBD
Berths: 100
The 100-passenger Silver Origin is being purpose built to sail the Galapagos Islands. She will replace the line’s existing Silver Galapagos when she enters service. Equipped with eight zodiac rafts for on-shore exploration, Silver Origin will be Silversea’s first-ever newbuild in the Galapagos Islands, equipped with suites featuring Horizon balconies, butler service for all, and an innovative space known as Base Camp: an area for socializing and learning.
SunStone Ocean Victory
Launch Date: October 2020
Tonnage: 8,500
Berths: 160
The third Infinity-class expedition ship from SunStone, Ocean Victory will be built to cruise the world’s polar regions thanks to its Polar Code 6 / Ice Class 1A strengthened hull. It will feature the distinctive X-bow design present in other expedition newbuilds and will contain a trio of dining options, an observation lounge, lecture room, spa and sports facilities, a pool bar, hot tubs and a fleet of 20 motorized zodiac rafts. In its inaugural season, it will be chartered by Victory Cruise Lines to sail Alaska itineraries.
New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships Launching in 2021
Coral Expeditions' Coral Geographer
Launch Date: January 2021
Tonnage: 5,536
Berths: 120
The Australian company will launch a sister ship to Coral Adventurer, which launched in April 2019. Similar in design, it will feature all outside-facing cabins with the majority having private balconies, but Coral Geographer will have four additional bridge deck suites. The new ship will also have an elevator, shipwide Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor bars, an observation lounge in the bridge, a library, six Zodiacs and two Xplorer expedition tenders -- open safari-style boats that can hold up to 60 people.
Ponant's Icebreaker
Launch Date: 2021
Tonnage: 30,000
Berths: 270
Ponant Icebreaker will a 136-stateroom electric hybrid cruise vessel with icebreaker characteristics and dual fuel propulsion, featuring high-capacity batteries and LNG fuel. It will carry two helicopters housed in an on-board hangar.
Vantage Deluxe World Travel Ocean Explorer
Launch Date: April 2021
Tonnage: 8,500
Berths: 160
The fourth Infinity-class expedition ship commissioned by SunStone, Ocean Explorer will enter service for Vantage Deluxe World Travel. The ship is built to cruise the world’s polar regions thanks to its Polar Code 6 / Ice Class 1A strengthened hull. It will feature the distinctive X-bow design present in other expedition newbuilds and will contain a trio of dining options, an observation lounge, lecture room, spa and sports facilities, a pool bar, hot tubs and a fleet of 20 motorized zodiac rafts.
SunStone Ocean Discoverer
Launch Date: September 2021
Tonnage: 8,500
Berths: 160
The fifth Infinity-class expedition ship, Ocean Discoverer will be built to cruise the world’s polar regions thanks to its Polar Code 6 / Ice Class 1A strengthened hull. It will feature the distinctive X-bow design present in other expedition newbuilds and will contain a trio of dining options, an observation lounge, lecture room, spa and sports facilities, a pool bar, hot tubs and a fleet of 20 motorized zodiac rafts.
Oceanwide Expeditions' Janssonius
Launch Date: October 2021
Tonnage: 5,590
Berths: 176
The ice-rated Polar Class 6 vessel will be a sister ship to Hondius. It will have seven suites with balconies, eight cabins with French balconies and a variety of inside, outside, porthole and quadruple rooms. An entire deck has been given over to an observation lounge and a separate lecture room for simultaneous or multi-language lectures and presentations.
Crystal Cruises' (unnamed)
Launch Date: 2021
Tonnage: 19,800
Berths: 200
A sister to Crystal's first mega-yacht will debut in 2021. Further details have yet to be announced.
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Spirit
Launch Date: Q2 2021
Tonnage: 15,650
Berths: 230 (199 in Antarctica and Spitsbergen)
Hapag-Lloyd’s third purpose-built expedition ship after Hanseatic Inspiration and Hanseatic Nature, Hanseatic Spirit distinguishes itself by being the line’s first adults-only cruise ship. You’ll need to brush up on your German though: Unlike Hanseatic Inspiration, Hanseatic Spirit will offer sailings exclusively for German-speaking guests when it debuts in 2021.
Lindblad Expeditions' National Geographic Resolution
Launch Date: Q3 2021
Tonnage: 12,000
Berths: 126
A sister to National Geographic Endurance, Lindblad's first polar-specific expedition ship, will debut in the third quarter of 2021. National Geographic Resolution will be similar in size, style and appearance to National Geographic Endurance, though firm details are still being finalized.
Mystic Cruises’ World Navigator
Launch Date: 2021
Tonnage: 9,431
Berths: 200
The latest newbuild for Mystic Cruises, World Navigator is part of a six-ship order by Mystic Crusies, which charters its expedition vessels out to companies like Quark Expeditions and Germany’s Nicko Cruises. The company recently announced an expanded presence in the U.S., with four vessels dedicated to the North American market.
Aurora Expeditions's Sylvia Earle
Launch Date: Spring 2021
Tonnage: 8,000
Berths: 160
Sylvia Earle will be similar in design to sister ship Greg Mortimer, which launched in 2019 debuting the world's first inverted bow, called the X-Bow, allowing for gentler sea crossings and reduced emissions. It will be built to the latest polar code specifications and features a platform for kayakers and divers, a sea-level Zodiac loading platform for easy boarding, plus a mud room. Other features will include cabin balconies, gym, sauna and spa, a 180-degree indoor observation deck and plenty of outdoor viewing areas including a platform that unfolds from the bow.
New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships Launching in 2022
Viking Expeditions' Viking Octantis
Launch Date: January 2022
Tonnage: TBD
Berths: 189
Viking Cruises will enter the expedition market in January 2022 with the debut of the first of two newbuilds sailing as Viking Expeditions. Both ships -- Viking Polaris debuts in August 2022 -- will carry 378 passengers in 189 staterooms and will include a working lab staffed by research scientists; two submarines with rides included in the fare; a fleet of kayaks and complimentary use of skis. They will also include an indoor-outdoor faux firepit, cabins that create an outdoor "balcony" space with a push of a button; and an indoor/outdoor pool complex. snowshoes and trekking poles. The ships will sail in Antarctica, the Arctic and the Great Lakes.
Seabourn Venture
Launch Date: April 2022
Tonnage: 23,000
Berths: 264
Debuting a new design for Seabourn, Seabourn Venture will feature double sea kayaks, mountain bikes, e-bikes and a fleet of 24 Zodiac rafts that will be able to accommodate all passengers onboard at once, as well as two custom-built submarines. The ship will also include all beverages and gratuities in its fare.
Seabourn's (unnamed)
Launch Date: May 2022
Tonnage: 23,000
Berths: 264
A sister ship to Seabourn Venture, the second Seabourn expedition ship will have double sea kayaks, mountain bikes, e-bikes and a fleet of 24 Zodiac rafts that will be able to accommodate all passengers onboard at once, as well as two custom-built submarines. All beverages and gratuities will be included in the fare.
Crystal Cruises' (unnamed)
Launch Date: 2022
Tonnage: 19,800
Berths: 200
The third sister to Crystal's first mega-yacht debuts in 2022. Further details have yet to be announced.
Mystic Cruises' (unnamed)
Launch Date: 2022
Tonnage: 9,431
Berths: 200
The latest newbuild for Mystic Cruises, this as-yet-unnamed vessel is part of a six-ship order by Mystic Crusies and will be operated by its U.S.-based subdivision Atlas Ocean Voyages.
Vantage Deluxe World Travel Ocean Odyssey
Launch Date: March 2022
Tonnage: 8,500
Berths: 160
The sixth Infinity-class expedition ship from SunStone, Ocean Odyssey will be built to cruise the world’s polar regions thanks to its Polar Code 6 / Ice Class 1A strengthened hull. It will feature the distinctive X-bow design present in other expedition newbuilds and will contain a trio of dining options, an observation lounge, lecture room, spa and sports facilities, a pool bar, hot tubs and a fleet of 20 motorized zodiac rafts.
Viking Expeditions' Viking Polaris
Launch Date: January 2022
Tonnage: TBD
Berths: 189
Viking's second expedition ship will launchh August 2022, carrying 378 passengers in 189 cabins and will include a working lab staffed by research scientists; two submarines with rides included in the fare; a fleet of kayaks and complimentary use of skis. It will also have an indoor-outdoor faux firepit, cabins that create an outdoor "balcony" space with a push of a button; and an indoor/outdoor pool complex. snowshoes and trekking poles. The ship will sail in Antarctica, the Arctic and the Great Lakes.