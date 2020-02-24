  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
How to Talk Like a Sailor: A Glossary of Cruise Terms
How to Talk Like a Sailor: A Glossary of Cruise Terms
Tipping on Ships: An Australian Culture Clash
Tipping on Ships: An Australian Culture Clash
5 Credit Card Mishaps That Could Ruin Your Cruise
5 Credit Card Mishaps That Could Ruin Your Cruise
Q&A: Carnival Legend Hotel Director, Erik Speekenbrink
Q&A: Carnival Legend Hotel Director, Erik Speekenbrink
7 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your OceanMedallion Experience
7 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your OceanMedallion Experience
How Much Should I Tip My Room Steward on a Cruise?
How Much Should I Tip My Room Steward on a Cruise?
Cunard Internet Packages and Prices
Cunard Internet Packages and Prices
All Aboard! Cruising the Baltic Where Small and Friendly is the Way To Go.
All Aboard! Cruising the Baltic Where Small and Friendly is the Way To Go.
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Carnival Cruise FAQ
How to Keep Your Data Safe When Cruising
How to Keep Your Data Safe When Cruising

What Is a Purser on a Cruise Ship?

Melinda Crow
Contributor

The Purser's Office on Queen Mary 2

The purser on a cruise ship is a staff member in charge of financial matters onboard. Specifically, the Chief Purser oversees a staff that manages money and accounts, as well as many guest services on the ship. Behind the scenes, the purser's duties include accounting of cash during each sailing.

What was traditionally called the "purser's desk," now is typically called "guest services," "guest relations," "passenger services" or simply the "reception desk." The purser's desk is in the main lobby or atrium of the ship. Passengers visit the cruise ship purser to attend to matters of their accounts -- changes of the credit card on file, lost stateroom key cards or simple requests for assistance, much the same as a land-based lodging guest would utilize the front desk in the lobby of their hotel.

The word "purser" derives from purse, making a "purser" a holder or maker of purses. Its origin is similar to the Latin-derived "bursar," who is often in charge of financial matters at land-based institutions like universities.

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent