Best Non-Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Snorkeling and Diving

There are a few cruise destinations with snorkeling and diving that may surprise you. Read on for a guide to finding the best spots around the world to get under the waves.

In areas where snorkeling and diving are popular pastimes, ships' excursions are usually offered, making your adventures easy to arrange. At other destinations, you might be on your own when it comes to booking a dive trip or finding a suitable snorkeling spot. This is especially true in areas with so many things to do that watersports rank low on the priority list of most passengers, as is often the case in European and Asian ports of call.

Once you get hooked on snorkeling and scuba diving on cruises, you begin to study itineraries with a view to finding the best spots to indulge your underwater passion. While the Caribbean is filled with opportunity, and an obvious first choice for enthusiasts of all levels of expertise, the rest of world truly can be your oyster if you pick the right ports.

What You Might See: When snorkeling and scuba diving in Alaska on a cruise, expect jellyfish (often in abundance, but usually a non-stinging variety), starfish, crabs, urchins, sea cucumbers and above-water wildlife like eagles.

Scuba diving in Alaska is a bit more complicated to arrange than snorkeling. There are dive shops in several Alaskan cruise ports where advanced cold-water divers might be able to schedule a boat trip. Seward is one such possibility.

Expect water temperatures in the mid-60s. Heavy wet suits or dry suits are provided to keep you warm and cozy.

Alaska might be one of the least obvious places you would expect to go snorkeling or diving, but those who have done it say it is an adventure worth experiencing, and one that comes with bragging rights that most other snorkelers cannot top. Snorkeling excursions through most cruise lines are available in one or more ports, usually Ketchikan , Seward and/or Sitka . The excursions take you by bus to an easy walk-in point of entry in protected coves where you snorkel in and around kelp beds looking for giant starfish and sea urchins.

Europe

The Azores and the Canary Islands

These two clusters of islands are often stopovers on transatlantic cruises: the Azores are an autonomous region of Portugal, and the Canary Islands are an autonomous community of Spain. Both regions have ample opportunities for snorkeling and scuba diving in Europe's Atlantic Ocean on a cruise. Ports might include Ponta Delgada, Horta or Praia da Vitoria in the Azores, and Arrecife, Las Palmas and Tenerife in the Canary Islands. Expect water temperatures in the mid 60-degree range in the winter months and the 70s in the summer. Related: Transatlantic Cruise Tips

Most ships do not offer diving or snorkeling excursions, but you can set up independent adventures with dive shops or tour operators in port. Boat trips specifically for snorkelers are available in both areas, and beach snorkeling is possible around rocky outcroppings if you bring your own equipment. Tours for snorkeling with wild dolphins are available in Ponta Delgado.

Diving in the Azores is easy to arrange in all three ports of call, with scuba centers located near the ports offering boat trips and rental gear. Shark diving expeditions are available in Horta. In the Canary Islands, dive shops are located near the ports of Arrecife and Las Palmas. Tenerife also has diving opportunities, but most dive centers are more than 20 miles from the cruise port, making it more difficult to set up a dive without a rental car.

What You Might See: Look for whales, dolphins, manta rays, stingrays, large groupers and tropical fish like parrotfish, garden eels and puffer fish, typical of the Atlantic.

Greek Islands

In the Greek islands throughout the Aegean Sea, cruisers often overlook diving and snorkeling as a port activity. Islands to consider for such water-based outings include Mykonos, Crete and Santorini. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s during most of the cruise season.

During the warm months, many cruises offer excursions that combine snorkeling with sailing, kayaking or a beach break. If you bring your own equipment, reasonably good snorkeling is possible from almost any beach.

Some ships offer scuba excursions, but regardless, dive shops are located near the cruise ports on all three of these islands. You might be asked to arrange your own transportation to the dive shops, but in many cases, they will provide port pick-ups.

What You Might See: Don't expect large numbers of colorful fish. The beauty of these volcanic islands extends beneath the water, so expect rocky structures with small schools of fish in crystal clear water.

Croatia

Snorkeling and diving are popular pastimes for European vacationers in Croatia. With some advance planning, the ports of Zadar, Split and Dubrovnik are ideal for underwater exploration during the summer months. Expect water temperatures in the mid-70s throughout most of the summer. Related: Sail Here, Not There: Avoiding Overtourism in Cruise Ports

Snorkeling is possible from the pebbly beaches of the Croatian coast. Some ships will include snorkeling in beach break or water sports excursions, but with your own gear, you can explore from almost any beach on your own. It is worth noting that beaches in Croatia are not generally sandy, but a mix of small and medium pebbles, so water shoes are advisable for beach entries. There might also be steps required to access the water from a seawall, particularly in Zadar.

Dive operators are abundant in these three ports, making it simple to schedule a dive for your cruise stop if an excursion is not available through your ship. Boats will likely take you beyond the port into the myriad islands lining the Croatian coast.

What You Might See: The multicolored pebbles and stones of the shoreline continue into the water, creating a kaleidoscope of colors reflecting through the clear water. You might also see colorful coral, small fish, octopus and urchins. There are rocky cliffs and even wrecks for divers to explore.