A corkage fee is a surcharge that cruise lines impose when a passenger consumes a bottle of wine or Champagne they brought onboard. Cruise lines generally allow passengers to bring at least one 750 mL bottle at embarkation to enjoy in a restaurant or bar, or in the privacy of their own cabin. Most lines prefer these to be in your carry-on luggage.

Bringing alcohol other than wine onboard is only allowed by a few cruise lines. For example, the Royal Caribbean corkage fee and alcohol policy specifically forbid beer or hard liquor. British cruise line P&O Cruises allows beer and spirits in limited quantities but charges a cork fee for both.