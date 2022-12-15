Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Montreal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Montreal cruise terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Montreal .

There are three cruise terminals at the Port of Montreal: Terminals 1, 2 and 4.

At the fork, keep right and follow signs for Autoroute 15 S. Then, merge onto Autoroute Ville-Marie/Autoroute 720 E. Take Exit 6 toward Rue Berri, then follow Rue de la Commune E to the Port of Montreal.

Take the Trans-Canada Hwy/ON-417 E and follow it along Route Transcanadienne E/Autoroute 40 E. Use the left lane to take the Autoroute 15 S exit toward Autoroute 10/Montreal/Centre-Ville/Pont Champlain and continue on 15 S. Then, use the middle lane to take Exit 63E for Autoroute 720 E/Autoroute Ville Marie toward Centre-Ville.

Continue on Route 10 O (oust means west) to Exit 1 for Rue Wellington toward Rue Notre Dame. Follow Rue de la Commune O until you reach the Port of Montreal.

Take Exit 53 to merge onto Boulevard Marie-Victorin/Autoroute 15 N toward Montreal/Quebec/Autoroute 20 O/Autoroute 10/Sherbrooke. Use the right lane to take the Autoroute 10 O/Autoroute 15 N/Autoroute 20 O/Pont Champlain ramp to Montreal. Merge and take Exit 58 for Autoroute 10 O toward Centre-Ville/Downtown.

Take I-87 N. Note that you need a passport to cross the border. Once you're in Canada, continue on Autoroute 15 N.

Take Autoroute 25 S. Then, follow Rue Notre-Dame E to Avenue Viger E in Ville-Marie, Montreal. Take the Ave Viger exit from Avenue Viger E. Then, take Rue de la Commune E to the Port of Montreal.

Below are driving directions to the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay:

There’s 24/7 parking available for the Montreal Cruise Port adjacent to the cruise terminal. This parking area accepts payment in the form of cash, Visa, Mastercard and Interac. Their rates include on and off-season prices. Motorhomes and vehicles with trailers cannot park there.

Getting from the Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport to the Port of Montreal

Cruise passengers leaving from the Port of Montreal can fly into Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport. The best way to get from the airport is by taxi or bus.

Public Transit from the Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport to the Port of Montreal

If you choose to go to the Montreal Cruise Port by bus, you can take the 747 bus line, which runs daily and will take you from the airport to the Berri-UQAM bus station in downtown Montreal. You can then take a taxi to the Port of Montreal which will be a short six-minute drive.

Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport Taxi Service to the Port of Montreal

Taxis are easily accessible at the airport and throughout Québec. Taxis are a flat fee from the airport and will take you directly to the Grand Quay, where cruise terminals one, two and four are located.