Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Montreal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.
Port of Montreal's Grand Quay
200 De la Commune Street W
Montreal, QC H2Y 4B2
There are three cruise terminals at the Port of Montreal: Terminals 1, 2 and 4.
All three of these terminals serve the following cruise lines: American Queen Voyages, Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Holland America Line, Pearl Seas Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Ponant Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Windstar Cruises and Ambassador Cruise Line.
Below are driving directions to the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay:
From the North:
Take Autoroute 25 S. Then, follow Rue Notre-Dame E to Avenue Viger E in Ville-Marie, Montreal. Take the Ave Viger exit from Avenue Viger E. Then, take Rue de la Commune E to the Port of Montreal.
From the South (New York):
Take I-87 N. Note that you need a passport to cross the border. Once you're in Canada, continue on Autoroute 15 N.
Take Exit 53 to merge onto Boulevard Marie-Victorin/Autoroute 15 N toward Montreal/Quebec/Autoroute 20 O/Autoroute 10/Sherbrooke. Use the right lane to take the Autoroute 10 O/Autoroute 15 N/Autoroute 20 O/Pont Champlain ramp to Montreal. Merge and take Exit 58 for Autoroute 10 O toward Centre-Ville/Downtown.
Continue on Route 10 O (oust means west) to Exit 1 for Rue Wellington toward Rue Notre Dame. Follow Rue de la Commune O until you reach the Port of Montreal.
From the West (Ottawa):
Take the Trans-Canada Hwy/ON-417 E and follow it along Route Transcanadienne E/Autoroute 40 E. Use the left lane to take the Autoroute 15 S exit toward Autoroute 10/Montreal/Centre-Ville/Pont Champlain and continue on 15 S. Then, use the middle lane to take Exit 63E for Autoroute 720 E/Autoroute Ville Marie toward Centre-Ville.
At the fork, keep right and follow signs for Autoroute 15 S. Then, merge onto Autoroute Ville-Marie/Autoroute 720 E. Take Exit 6 toward Rue Berri, then follow Rue de la Commune E to the Port of Montreal.
There’s 24/7 parking available for the Montreal Cruise Port adjacent to the cruise terminal. This parking area accepts payment in the form of cash, Visa, Mastercard and Interac. Their rates include on and off-season prices. Motorhomes and vehicles with trailers cannot park there.
Cruise passengers leaving from the Port of Montreal can fly into Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport. The best way to get from the airport is by taxi or bus.
If you choose to go to the Montreal Cruise Port by bus, you can take the 747 bus line, which runs daily and will take you from the airport to the Berri-UQAM bus station in downtown Montreal. You can then take a taxi to the Port of Montreal which will be a short six-minute drive.
Taxis are easily accessible at the airport and throughout Québec. Taxis are a flat fee from the airport and will take you directly to the Grand Quay, where cruise terminals one, two and four are located.
Ubers are also a viable option from the airport to the Port of Montreal. There are two pick-up locations at the airport: Door 20 on the level for Arrivals and Door 6 on the level for Departures.
At the Port of Montreal, you can find various options for food, activities and entertainment. You can also find many choices for food, drinks and recreation within walking distance of the Montreal cruise terminals.
One of the most popular areas by the Montreal Cruise Port is Old Montreal, a historic area lined with cobblestone streets. You can walk to Old Montreal from the Port of Montreal in about 10 minutes and find vibrant plazas and charming cafes and shops.
About a 10-minute drive away from the Port of Montreal is downtown Montreal with even more to see and do, including museums, shopping and dining.
If you want to take a train to the Port of Montreal, you can use Amtrak at Grand Station (Gare Centrale). There are regularly scheduled services year-round.
You'll need to arrange mobility assistance for embarking and debarking through your cruise line. There are only a few wheelchairs available at the terminal.
If you want to visit the Montreal Science Centre at the Montreal Cruise Port, you can rent a wheelchair at no cost. Otherwise, prearranging wheelchair service with your cruise line is likely your best option.
Porters are available to help passengers with luggage on embarkation and disembarkation days.
There are several bathrooms throughout the Port of Montreal.
Free Wi-Fi is available at the Port of Montreal. You can also find several cafes nearby with Wi-Fi if needed.
You can find ample chairs for seating at the Montreal cruise terminal. There are also a couple of green spaces for sitting outside.
Below, we’ll share a few more helpful tips about the Port of Montreal.
Luggage Storage: Luggage storage at the Montreal Cruise Port is not available at this time.
Accommodations in Montreal: There are countless accommodation options in Montreal, many of which are located close to the Port of Montreal in Old Town and Downtown.
Communication and Language: While many locals in Montreal speak at least some English, Québec’s official language is French. Knowing a few simple phrases in French can go a long way.
Getting Around Montreal: Taxis are easy to come by around Montreal and near the terminal. There are also several car rental companies located at the Port of Montreal. You can also reserve a ride with Uber to explore the area.
Updated December 15, 2022