Viking River Cruises vs. Grand Circle Cruise Line

What sets Viking River Cruises apart from Grand Circle Cruise Line? They both do the same job -- providing passengers with exciting river itineraries around the world. But their personalities could not be more different.

Viking's sleek river ships are like floating hotels attracting crowds of travelers from the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia. Grand Circle Cruise Line ships, spare by comparison, are unapologetic about what they are: river vessels, and tend to draw mainly U.S. passengers, with some Canadians. Viking is the world's best-known river cruise line as a result of the number of vessels it operates (currently 70 and the largest operator in Europe) and the amount it spends on advertising. While Grand Circle doesn't have the same presence, its passengers, once hooked, are huge loyalists -- largely due to the line's highly regarded enrichment offerings.

Which line is more suitable for you? Read on for our look at river cruising on Viking versus Grand Circle.