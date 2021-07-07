14 Things Not to Do in a Cruise Ship Spa

To have the best possible spa experience, you need to communicate clearly with your massage therapist, aesthetician or body treatment specialist about what you like and don't like (or if you know you have any allergies or medical conditions that could be a problem during a treatment). If you only enjoy a massage with lots of pressure and don't say anything, you'll probably find your therapist never digs in. If you get claustrophobic in tight spaces when left alone, you'll want your esthetician to stay in the room during a wrap. Spa workers are not psychics, if you don't want your cuticles cut, hate having your head massaged, don't want smelly lotion or anything else, then you'll need to say something.