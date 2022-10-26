You've pulled the trigger and booked your European river cruise, on the Danube, the Rhine or one of the continent's lesser-known waterways. Now comes the big question: What should be on your packing list for a river cruise in Europe?

In some respects, packing for a river cruise in Europe is much easier than packing for an ocean cruise. There's no formal night, for example, so no need to lug fancy dresses and high heels, or for men, suits and ties. But the weather in central Europe can be very changeable, even during the summer months, so layers are your friend. You'll also spend much more time walking on a European river cruise so if you can only invest in one new thing, get the most comfortable shoes you can and give yourself time to break them in.

Of course, you'll need to consider the time of year you're going on a European river cruise: Your packing list in spring and fall will differ from your packing list in summer or winter.

And you'll also need to keep in mind important distinctions among cruise lines: packing for a Viking river cruise, whose ships cater to Americans with U.S. power outlets for electronics, is different from, say, Avalon Waterways, which uses European sockets.

Here's everything you need to know about packing for a river cruise in Europe:

1. Suitcase and Travel Bags For a River Cruise in Europe

What You'll Need: Each person should plan on one suitcase, plus a smaller purse or a bag for daytime walking tours and exploration.

Things to Note: Just like an ocean ship, almost all river cruise ships allow you to store your suitcase under the bed; most suitcases except very large ones will fit. River cruise cabins themselves, though, tend to be somewhat smaller in terms of square footage, and may have fewer storage options. If you're taking a train on your own elsewhere in Europe before or after your trip, you’ll want to make sure you pack light -- it's not fun to lug big suitcases through railway stations. Pickpockets can be an issue in major European cities, so make sure your daytime bag can either be zippered or worn cross-body to deter theft.

2. General Clothing Tips for a River Cruise in Europe

What You'll Need: Casual rules the day on a typical European river cruise. Since much of your time is spent touring during the day, you'll want comfortable clothing that can be layered -- and keep in mind that temperatures in Europe can fluctuate greatly. (We've seen temps in the low 50s in August one week, followed by 90-degree weather the next.)

Nights onboard are also informal. Fellow passengers might change out of their shorts, capris and jeans for dinner into a collared shirt and slacks or a casual dress, but you should leave the formalwear and fussy jewelry at home. On gala nights, some men might wear a blazer, but there's no need for a suit or tie.

Things to Note: It's becoming more common for river cruise ships to have swimming pools or hot tubs, although whether or not you can use them depends entirely on the season. Bring a swimsuit just in case (besides, if you're stopping in Budapest, you can use it at the thermal baths).

Fitness centers on most river cruise ships consist of one or two cardio machines, but most lines now run yoga classes in the morning and offer bicycles or e-bikes. If you know you'll need to stay active beyond the daily tours and your line provides these options, pack your workout clothes (or padded bike shorts if you're going out every day).

3. What Shoes Should I Wear on My River Cruise?

What You'll Need: Comfortable walking shoes are the most essential thing you'll need to pack for a river cruise in Europe. Keep in mind that many cities in Europe still have cobblestones, so look for shoes with lots of cushioning and a sturdy insole. Give yourself a few days to break them in before you leave -- the last thing you want is blisters. Heels and fancy dress shoes aren't necessary for a river cruise.

Things to Note: Europe can be chilly and rainy in the shoulder season and, of course, you'll want to wear warm, weatherproof footwear if you're going on a Christmas markets cruise. In the colder months, we’ve relied on a pair of comfortable knee-high walking boots that can be worn during the day with jeans and at night with a dress and tights. Wear these on the plane because they take up too much space in your suitcase.

4. What Accessories Shall I Pack For My European River Cruise?

What You'll Need: The point of accessories is that you don't really need them; it's more in the "nice to have" department. We always pack a few scarves to dress up an outfit at night or to protect from the wind during the day. In summer, bring a lightweight scarf to cover bare shoulders when visiting churches or other religious sites, which may require modest dress. During cooler weather cruises, we also recommend a hat and fingerless gloves, particularly if you're biking. (Hats are also good for protecting yourself from the sun, although you'll definitely stand out as American with a baseball hat).

Some people like to use round-the-neck passport holders or money belts. We prefer to keep our passports in the cabin safe and only bring enough money onshore for necessities; as recommended above, women should use purses or bags that zip and men should tuck their wallet into a front pocket instead of the back.

Things to Note: Umbrellas are usually provided by the cruise line, but they are usually quite large and cumbersome -- and definitely mark you as a tourist. Bring a collapsible travel one, especially if you're staying in Europe before or after your cruise . Basic toiletries are always provided, and usually slippers and robes are as well.

5. What to Pack in the Spring and Fall

What You'll Need: Your packing list for a river cruise in Europe in spring or fall is much the same: The weather during these shoulder seasons can be rainy and cool, so a waterproof jacket (preferably with a hood) is essential. Layering is especially important, but stay away from bulky items like sweaters and sweatshirts that can quickly fill up your suitcase. Instead, look for thin, lightweight thermal clothing, like silk long underwear, and fleece tops that can be unzipped if temps warm up.

6. What Electronics Do I Need for My River Cruise?

What You'll Need: The one thing we see people forget all the time is an adaptor for European plugs. Although some river cruise ships, such as Viking, have U.S. outlets and USB ports, not all lines do. (Avalon, for example, has only European plugs on its ships.) Plus, you might want to charge your phone in an airport on your way to or from your ship. Buy one with plenty of USB outlets.

If you use a curling iron or flatiron, check to see if your cruise line uses U.S. or European plugs and bring an adaptor if necessary. Leave your hairdryer at home; every river cruise ship provides them.

Clothing irons are prohibited on cruises (both river and ocean ships) as they are a fire hazard, so consider bringing a portable clothing steamer or wrinkle-release spray to get rid of pesky wrinkles. Otherwise, you can pay a fee to have your clothing pressed.