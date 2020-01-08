If you're looking for a luxury cruise from the U.K. there are plenty of ships that sail from British ports with indulgent touches.

They are not classified as luxury cruise ships, but they are ships which offer a cruise ship luxury experience onboard -- if you choose the right cabins or suites.

We've taken a look at some of the vessels which offer treats and extras such as stunning staterooms, exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" enclaves and gourmet dining experiences, all of which add up to cruise line luxury on ships that sail from British ports.