Whether you want something small for lunch or dinner, don't want to face the crowds in the buffet or need a snack in between meals, the International Cafe on Princess Cruises has you covered.

Ambiance at International Cafe on Royal Princess

Serving as an integral element of Princess' Piazza hub, the International Cafe is situated in one corner and consists of a coffee bar and two glass display cases filled with tempting treats, both sweet and savory. Just tell the crew member behind the counter what you'd like and take your treat to one of the Piazza's many tables. It's busiest early in the morning when people are most in need of a caffeine fix and in the hour or so before dinner, when stomachs are starting to rumble.

Meals at International Cafe

Light bites (small size, not diet) are available 24 hours a day. These always include pastries, so if you're concerned about your waistline try to ignore the display case to your left. For those less concerned with their caloric intake (it is vacation, after all), pastries typically consist of muffins, sweet breads like banana and walnut, turnovers, Danish, croissants and doughnuts during breakfast hours; and a variety of cakes (think cheese, carrot, strawberry shortcake, Black Forest, etc.), flavored puddings including tapioca, tiramisu in a glass and fruit tarts during the rest of the day. At least two choices are sugar free.

For a more substantial snack or meal, look to the display cabinet on your right. Non-pastry breakfast choices are meager with only muesli and yogurt parfait available. But the rest of the day, you'll find a hearty selection of sandwiches (barbecue beef, braised pork, chicken, tuna, Cuban, tomato and mozzarella), tiny pies (steak and kidney), quiches (zucchini and bacon), salads (Greek, mixed green, grilled vegetable, chicken with pineapple and lime-curry dressing), and a soup of the day (Tuscan-style chick pea, for instance).

You can also find a selection of specialty coffees, including espresso, macchiato, cappuccino, iced coffees, lattes and coffee blends at the International Cafe.

Cost of Dining at International Cafe on Royal Princess

All food items are free at Princess Cruises' International Cafe, but specialty coffees and teas cost extra. Prices for specialty coffees and teas range from $1.25 for a premium Mighty Leaf Tea in a variety of flavors or $1.75 for an espresso or macchiato to $5 for a large specialty tea or coffee mix with names like Banoffee Blast and Black Forest Freeze.

Ships

The International Cafe can be found on the following Princess ships:

Caribbean Princess

Coral Princess

Emerald Princess

Golden Princess

Grand Princess

Majestic Princess

Regal Princess

Royal Princess

Ruby Princess

Sapphire Princess

Star Princess