8 Mega-Ship Cruise Hacks

You need to be proactive if you want to maximize the benefits of sailing on a mega-ship, while minimizing the issues of sailing with so many people. Embrace these eight hacks to get the most out of your big-ship cruise vacation. (Some of our tips might even come in handy on smaller ships, too.)

Choosing to sail on a mega-ship not only means that you'll have endless options when it comes to dining, entertainment and onboard activities but it also means you'll be sailing with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,500-plus other cruisers. While these ships are spacious (Harmony of the Seas is nearly four football fields long) and well designed, they can also feel crowded and chaotic at times.

If you want to try the rock climbing, ziplining, ropes course and other adventurous activities be sure to pack (or wear) sneakers and athleisure wear. If it's water-related activities you're after, stash your swimsuit, flip-flops and sunscreen in your backpack. You can typically find a bathroom near the pool areas to change in if your room isn't ready yet.

You'll hand over your large suitcases to the porters right before you board the ship, so choose and pack your ship carry-on wisely -- you might not see your checked bags again for several hours. Keep in mind that your room might also not be ready for an hour or two after you board, so rather than lug around a rollaboard, try to cram your necessities into a comfortable shoulder bag or backpack. (We love this one that has USB ports for charging as you go.)

You might not realize it but most of the onboard deck activities are already up and running by the time you board the ship. While many of your fellow cruisers will be attacking the buffet or getting acquainted with the ship, you should be maximizing the short lines for the activities or the best chairs by the pool. But you need to be prepared.

If you can't, you should definitely plan to get to the venue at least 10 minutes before the start of the show to avoid losing your reservations. Some cruise lines will consider you a "no-show" at that point, and open the doors to cruisers who don't have prior reservations as this is when the doors will open for them. (Which means if you forget to get tickets but want to try and see the show, you can get in line early and hope for standby seats to open up.)

Reservations are often required for shows on mega-ships, even if the show is included in your cruise fare. Remember that reservations are not for specific seats -- just specific showtimes -- unless otherwise noted, so always show up early.

Specialty dining venues are much smaller than the main dining rooms, allowing for a more intimate dining experience, but this also means they fill up quickly. Consider booking your dining reservations when you book your cruise to ensure you get your preferred venue and time.

A go-with-the- flow mentality is tempting on vacation, but with seemingly endless dining and entertainment options onboard and as many as 6,780 other cruisers (maximum capacity on Harmony of the Seas) sailing with you, flying by the seat of your pants can lead to frustration and disappointment. If reservations are an option, take advantage in order to get the most from your cruise.

3. Learn the Tricks to Finding Your Way Around the Ship -- Even Before You Board.

On a small vessel like Silver Cloud (514 feet long with seven passenger decks), it's easy to familiarize yourself with the ship's layout by simply walking the decks. On a large ship like Harmony of the Seas (1,188 feet long with 16 passenger decks), it could take you an entire cruise to find your way around and figure out where everything is located. If you don't want to wander around lost for a week, study the deck plans in advance -- and figure out the tricks for remembering what is where.

For example, Norwegian Escape has a simple layout of food in the back, entertainment in the front and information in the middle. A clever way to think of it is as a reverse mullet: business (dining) is in the back and party (entertainment) is in the front.

Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class (Oasis, Allure, Harmony and Symphony of the Seas) took a more creative route and created seven distinct neighborhoods where dining, entertainment and shopping are found throughout. The neighborhood names clue you in to what you'll find there. For instance, the Boardwalk might make you think of family-friendly things to do and places to eat, and that's exactly what you'll find there: carousel, arcade, Johnny Rockets and all.

Plus, Harmony of the Seas uses symbols on its elevator buttons to point you in the right direction. You'll see a carousel symbol for the Boardwalk on Deck 14, a surfboard and umbrella for the pool deck on 15 and even a button that says "Gangway" so you can easily find your way off the ship.

Once onboard, there are other tricks you can employ to help you find your way around and determine whether you're walking forward or aft on the ship. Stairways often have themed art, with the forward stairwells embracing a different look than the aft staircase. Making note of the decor will help you orient. If you're in a cabin hallway, keep in mind that cabin room numbers begin all the way forward and go up as you make your way to the aft. On Norwegian cruise ships, the fish-patterned carpet has all of the fish swimming toward the front of the ship.