What Not to Do at Cruise Ship Disembarkation

It's disembarkation day. You've had an excellent cruise, so don't let a mistake on your very last day drag the entire experience down. From unexpected charges and forgotten items to empty stomachs and overweight suitcases, cruise ship disembarkation can be riddled with pitfalls. But if you avoid these rookie mistakes, you can hold on to your happy cruise buzz for just a little longer.

Here are nine things disembarking cruise ship passengers should never do.