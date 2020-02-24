  • Newsletter
Martini Bar on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)

Tiana Templeman
Contributor

The Martini Bar on Celebrity Infinity

The Martini Bar, with its ice-covered surface and charismatic bartenders, is one of Celebrity Cruises' most popular onboard drinking venues.

Ambiance

The Martini Bar is the coolest bar on the ship -- literally -- with an ice-topped bar and entertaining bartenders that put on a spectacular show involving bottle-flipping, glass-stacking and the pouring of a dozen drinks at once. With chic silver and white decor, the Martini Bar has a lively atmosphere from early evening until late at the night, making it the ideal spot to chill out with friends or enjoy a drink with someone special. If you would like to see the bartenders' dazzling performance, your best bet is to place your order when the Martini Bar isn't too busy.

Drinks

Not surprisingly given the name, the Martini Bar specializes in martinis. Channel your inner James Bond with a classic "shaken not stirred" or get adventurous with drinks like an electric blue Blue Wave, Candied Apple martini or a decadent Banana Split dessert martini. Other drinks such as beer, wine, soft drinks and mocktails are also available.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Ships

The Martini Bar can be found on all ships in the Celebrity Cruises fleet, except the line's expedition ships.

See photos of the Martini Bar on Celebrity Silhouette.

Updated August 21, 2018

