Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal
West Camp Road
Whittier, Alaska 99693
The Whittier cruise port serves the following cruise lines: Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Seabourn Cruises.
If you are traveling by car to the Whittier cruise port, you will pass through the single-lane Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. This is the only road in and out of Whittier (at 2.5 miles it's the longest highway tunnel in North America). Note that the tunnel also shares its time with the railroad, so accessibility runs on a timetable.
To Whittier, cars typically leave on the half-hour, but the schedule varies depending on the season. There is a one-way toll.
From the West: Take AK-1 South. After the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, follow signs for Portage Glacier Road. Take the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. Continue on West Camp Road until you see the Cliffside Marina and Yacht Club on the left. The Whittier cruise ship terminal is just past the parking lot.
From the East: Take AK-1 North. Turn left at Portage Glacier Road and take Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. Then follow the directions above.
If you are arriving by car and you're not dropping it at a rental facility, you can park at a supervised lot along Whittier Street, a short walk south of the Small Boat Harbor and cruise dock. Cash, checks and Visa, Discover and Mastercard are accepted (but not American Express).
If you wish to park a trailer, you will need to utilize the private long-term parking lot located across the tracks from the waterfront. This parking lot, as well as camping and RV parking, is accessed by turning right just over the bridge as you approach the waterfront area.
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the closest airport to Whittier, AK. It's around a 90-minute drive from the town's cruise port.
Taxis are readily available outside of the airport terminals, as are rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft. However, cab rides to Whittier are eye-wateringly expensive (see below). At the North Terminal, the pickup location is on the curb when you exit the terminal from the arrivals area. At the South Terminal, the pickup location is along the curb on the departures level.
Local shuttle operators offer either narrated direct transfers or half-day tours on your way down to the port. The pick-up location for all shuttles is outside of the baggage claim at both terminals.
If you're looking for more than a ride to Whittier, Salmon Berry Travel & Tours offers a six-hour tour from Anchorage to Whittier in the summer. The tour includes lunch, sightseeing and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.
There is no direct bus from the Anchorage airport to the Whittier cruise ship terminal, but the Municipality of Anchorage bus stops at the airport and the Anchorage downtown area. From there, you’ll have to take the Park Connection Motorcoach from the Dena'ina Civic Center. The ride is about two hours long and the bus will drop you right at the Whittier Alaska cruise port.
A taxi ride to the Whittier cruise ship terminal is not recommended if you're coming from Anchorage. A one-way ride from Anchorage to Whittier can set you back a couple hundred dollars. Look for shuttle service through your cruise line or a third-party provider.
There are no restaurants or shops inside the Whittier cruise ship terminal. If you want to grab a quick bite or buy last-minute essentials, there is a small assortment of cafes and shops around the Small Boat Harbor.
It's a nice ride from Anchorage to Whittier on the train, and takes about two-and-a-half hours. If you are on a cruise tour, chances are a ride on the Alaska Railroad will be part of your journey on the way to the cruise port or on the way back.
If you are going it alone, the Glacier Discovery Train typically departs the Anchorage train station in the morning.
Wheelchairs are not available for rent in Whittier. It's best to arrange wheelchairs and boarding assistance directly through your cruise line.
Porters are not available at the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal, however there are luggage carts available for use.
If your transfer to the ship is booked through your cruise line, your bags should be transported via luggage truck to the ship. Otherwise, there will be a luggage drop-off point in the parking lot.
Public restrooms are available at the nearby Cliffside Marina & Yacht Club, as well as inside of the terminal.
Wi-Fi is not available at the cruise terminal.
Seating is very limited at Whittier Alaska cruise port, with just a few folding chairs available for use inside the terminal. Those with mobility concerns should look into assistance from their cruise lines or check-in during less crowded times of day (typically mid-afternoon or closer to all aboard time).
Luggage storage is not available at the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal, but you can arrange luggage storage charters or individual tour operators if you are booked on a day tour.
The Inn at Whittier is a nice place to stay if you remain overnight, with views of Prince William Sound and an on-site restaurant.
Avis has a location in Whittier about a seven-minute walk from the cruise terminal, near the Small Boat Harbor. Car pick-ups are by reservation only.
Updated December 14, 2022