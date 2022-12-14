From the East: Take AK-1 North. Turn left at Portage Glacier Road and take Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. Then follow the directions above.

From the West: Take AK-1 South. After the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, follow signs for Portage Glacier Road. Take the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. Continue on West Camp Road until you see the Cliffside Marina and Yacht Club on the left. The Whittier cruise ship terminal is just past the parking lot.

To Whittier, cars typically leave on the half-hour, but the schedule varies depending on the season. There is a one-way toll.

If you are traveling by car to the Whittier cruise port, you will pass through the single-lane Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. This is the only road in and out of Whittier (at 2.5 miles it's the longest highway tunnel in North America). Note that the tunnel also shares its time with the railroad, so accessibility runs on a timetable.

If you wish to park a trailer, you will need to utilize the private long-term parking lot located across the tracks from the waterfront. This parking lot, as well as camping and RV parking, is accessed by turning right just over the bridge as you approach the waterfront area.

If you are arriving by car and you're not dropping it at a rental facility, you can park at a supervised lot along Whittier Street, a short walk south of the Small Boat Harbor and cruise dock. Cash, checks and Visa, Discover and Mastercard are accepted (but not American Express).

Getting from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the closest airport to Whittier, AK. It's around a 90-minute drive from the town's cruise port.

Taxis are readily available outside of the airport terminals, as are rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft. However, cab rides to Whittier are eye-wateringly expensive (see below). At the North Terminal, the pickup location is on the curb when you exit the terminal from the arrivals area. At the South Terminal, the pickup location is along the curb on the departures level.

Local shuttle operators offer either narrated direct transfers or half-day tours on your way down to the port. The pick-up location for all shuttles is outside of the baggage claim at both terminals.

If you're looking for more than a ride to Whittier, Salmon Berry Travel & Tours offers a six-hour tour from Anchorage to Whittier in the summer. The tour includes lunch, sightseeing and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Public Transit from Anchorage Airport to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

There is no direct bus from the Anchorage airport to the Whittier cruise ship terminal, but the Municipality of Anchorage bus stops at the airport and the Anchorage downtown area. From there, you’ll have to take the Park Connection Motorcoach from the Dena'ina Civic Center. The ride is about two hours long and the bus will drop you right at the Whittier Alaska cruise port.

Anchorage Airport Taxi Service to the Whittier Cruise Port