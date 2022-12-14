  • Newsletter
Whittier Cruise Port Terminal: Parking, Address and Amenity Info
Whittier, Alaska (Photo: Troutnut/Shutterstock)

Whittier Cruise Port Terminal: Parking, Address and Amenity Info

Whittier Cruise Port Terminal: Parking, Address and Amenity Info
Whittier, Alaska (Photo: Troutnut/Shutterstock)
The Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal is located about an hour-and-a-half drive southeast of Anchorage and is sometimes referred to as the Anchorage cruise port. Its fascinating military history -- keeping supplies hidden under dense fog during World War II -- and picturesque Prince William Sound surroundings make it a delightful place to begin your Alaska cruise. Read on for our breakdown of the Whittier, AK, cruise port including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Whittier cruise ship terminal as well as the tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have about cruises from Whittier.

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Address

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

West Camp Road

Whittier, Alaska 99693

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Information: Cruise Line by Cruise Line

Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

The Whittier cruise port serves the following cruise lines: Princess Cruises, Holland America Line (HAL) and Seabourn Cruises.

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Directions

If you are traveling by car to the Whittier cruise port, you will pass through the single-lane Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. This is the only road in and out of Whittier (at 2.5 miles it's the longest highway tunnel in North America). Note that the tunnel also shares its time with the railroad, so accessibility runs on a timetable.

To Whittier, cars typically leave on the half-hour, but the schedule varies depending on the season. There is a one-way toll.

From the West: Take AK-1 South. After the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, follow signs for Portage Glacier Road. Take the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. Continue on West Camp Road until you see the Cliffside Marina and Yacht Club on the left. The Whittier cruise ship terminal is just past the parking lot.

From the East: Take AK-1 North. Turn left at Portage Glacier Road and take Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel. Then follow the directions above.

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Parking

If you are arriving by car and you're not dropping it at a rental facility, you can park at a supervised lot along Whittier Street, a short walk south of the Small Boat Harbor and cruise dock. Cash, checks and Visa, Discover and Mastercard are accepted (but not American Express).

If you wish to park a trailer, you will need to utilize the private long-term parking lot located across the tracks from the waterfront. This parking lot, as well as camping and RV parking, is accessed by turning right just over the bridge as you approach the waterfront area.

Getting from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) is the closest airport to Whittier, AK. It's around a 90-minute drive from the town's cruise port.

Taxis are readily available outside of the airport terminals, as are rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft. However, cab rides to Whittier are eye-wateringly expensive (see below). At the North Terminal, the pickup location is on the curb when you exit the terminal from the arrivals area. At the South Terminal, the pickup location is along the curb on the departures level.

Local shuttle operators offer either narrated direct transfers or half-day tours on your way down to the port. The pick-up location for all shuttles is outside of the baggage claim at both terminals.

If you're looking for more than a ride to Whittier, Salmon Berry Travel & Tours offers a six-hour tour from Anchorage to Whittier in the summer. The tour includes lunch, sightseeing and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Public Transit from Anchorage Airport to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

There is no direct bus from the Anchorage airport to the Whittier cruise ship terminal, but the Municipality of Anchorage bus stops at the airport and the Anchorage downtown area. From there, you’ll have to take the Park Connection Motorcoach from the Dena'ina Civic Center. The ride is about two hours long and the bus will drop you right at the Whittier Alaska cruise port.

Anchorage Airport Taxi Service to the Whittier Cruise Port

A taxi ride to the Whittier cruise ship terminal is not recommended if you're coming from Anchorage. A one-way ride from Anchorage to Whittier can set you back a couple hundred dollars. Look for shuttle service through your cruise line or a third-party provider.

Restaurants Near the Whittier Alaska Cruise Port (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

There are no restaurants or shops inside the Whittier cruise ship terminal. If you want to grab a quick bite or buy last-minute essentials, there is a small assortment of cafes and shops around the Small Boat Harbor.

Train Service to the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

The view from the Princess train between Denali and Whittier (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

It's a nice ride from Anchorage to Whittier on the train, and takes about two-and-a-half hours. If you are on a cruise tour, chances are a ride on the Alaska Railroad will be part of your journey on the way to the cruise port or on the way back.

If you are going it alone, the Glacier Discovery Train typically departs the Anchorage train station in the morning.

Wheelchairs and Accessibility at the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

Wheelchairs are not available for rent in Whittier. It's best to arrange wheelchairs and boarding assistance directly through your cruise line.

Porters at the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

Porters are not available at the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal, however there are luggage carts available for use.

If your transfer to the ship is booked through your cruise line, your bags should be transported via luggage truck to the ship. Otherwise, there will be a luggage drop-off point in the parking lot.

Bathrooms at the Whittier Alaska Cruise Port

Public restrooms are available at the nearby Cliffside Marina & Yacht Club, as well as inside of the terminal.

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi is not available at the cruise terminal.

Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal Waiting Area and Seating

Seating is very limited at Whittier Alaska cruise port, with just a few folding chairs available for use inside the terminal. Those with mobility concerns should look into assistance from their cruise lines or check-in during less crowded times of day (typically mid-afternoon or closer to all aboard time).

More Tips About the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal

Whittier (Photo:Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock)

Luggage storage is not available at the Whittier Cruise Ship Terminal, but you can arrange luggage storage charters or individual tour operators if you are booked on a day tour.

The Inn at Whittier is a nice place to stay if you remain overnight, with views of Prince William Sound and an on-site restaurant.

Avis has a location in Whittier about a seven-minute walk from the cruise terminal, near the Small Boat Harbor. Car pick-ups are by reservation only.

Updated December 14, 2022

How was this article?

