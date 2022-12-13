Read on for our breakdown of Seward Cruise Ship Terminal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Seward Cruise Ship Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Seward Cruise Ship Terminal .

The Seward cruise terminal, which is one of two ports that act as the Anchorage cruise port, has one location where cruise ships dock. The following cruise lines leave from the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal:

The address for the Seward cruise terminal is at the railroad stop along Port Avenue.

Once you’re on AK-1 S, follow the road for about 90 minutes. This will turn into State Highway 9, which you’ll follow for an additional 45 minutes into downtown Seward.

From Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport , merge onto AK-1 S from W. International Airport Road and Walter J. Hickel Parkway. This should take about 15 minutes.

Your starting point is likely the Anchorage International Airport or the surrounding area if you’re going to the Seward cruise terminal.

The city of Seward has various lots in which you can park your car or RV. Learn more about parking during your cruise from Seward .

Getting from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal

Many cruise lines provide a shuttle from the airport to the terminal. You can also take a train via an Alaska cruise tour.

The Alaska bus system is convenient if you’re arranging your own travel from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal. You can also rent a car at the airport if you want to explore the area.

Public Transit from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal

The Park Connection bus system has a Seward Express route that goes from Anchorage to Seward. The bus leaves twice a day -- once in the morning and again in the afternoon -- and arrives in Seward about three hours after departure.

When you’re leaving Seward, this route departs at two different times in the evening. Check the Seward Express route and time table for more information.

