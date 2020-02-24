Persian Garden on Celebrity Cruises

Soak away your cares in the Persian Garden, Celebrity Cruises' aquatherapy area, located inside the spa on some Celebrity ships. Access is included for those staying in Aqua Class staterooms. Other passengers can buy a pass and enjoy the many facilities on offer.

What It Is

The Persian Garden can be found on nine of Celebrity's cruise ships. The facility features various steam rooms and saunas, a relaxation lounge with heated tile loungers (on Solstice-class ships only) and locker rooms. The Persian Garden features a contemporary design in cool tones of green or blue. It has an age requirement of 16 or older and guests must wear a bathing suit at all times.

The Persian Garden has an aromatic steam room featuring steam infused with pure plant essences. There is also an herbal sauna, with an average temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit with 60 percent humidity that provides a gentle and relaxing heated environment. The traditional Finnish sauna has a hot and dry cabin lined with aromatic Nordic cedar and is heated by a hidden stove. Persian Garden users can cool off after their sauna with a stimulating shower featuring six water jets, an overhead spray, fresh scent and cool blue fiber-optic light. There is also a tropical rain shower infused with exotic aromas.

On Solstice-class ships, heated tile loungers facing a wall of windows provide scenic views and a pleasant place to read or relax. There is also a relaxation lounge with padded loungers and complimentary refreshments such as lemon-infused water and herbal tea. On Millennium-class ships, the Persian Garden does not have windows but a fountain creates a soothing ambience.

Price

Cruisers staying in Aqua Class staterooms automatically receive access to the Persian Garden. Other passengers may purchase a Persian Garden pass at the spa, starting at a cost of $25 per day. Extended use passes are also available at a cost of $50 for three days and $75 for six days. Only a limited number of passes are available for each cruise so it is best to purchase a pass on embarkation day to avoid disappointment. Passes can be used from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are not transferable or refundable.

Ships

The Persian Garden is found on the following Celebrity Cruises ships:

Celebrity Constellation

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Infinity

Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Summit