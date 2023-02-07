The Cruise Lines List: A Roundup of Different Cruise Lines

A list of cruise lines can be helpful for anyone wanting to see just how many options are available when planning a vacation. From mainstream and luxury to river and expedition, there are companies that cater to every taste, activity level and lifestyle. Check out our list of different cruise lines below.
List of Mainstream Cruise Lines
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Celebrity Cruises
- Costa Cruises
- Cunard Line
- Disney Cruise Line
- Holland America Line
- MSC Cruises
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Princess Cruises
- Royal Caribbean International
List of Luxury Cruise Lines
- Azamara
- Crystal Cruises
- Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
- Oceania Cruises
- Paul Gauguin Cruises
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Silversea Cruises
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Windstar Cruises
List of River Cruise Lines
- A-ROSA
- Amadeus
- AmaWaterways
- American Cruise Lines
- American Queen Steamboat Company
- APT
- Avalon Waterways
- CroisiEurope
- Crystal River Cruises
- Emerald Waterways
- Gate 1 Travel
- Grand Circle Cruises
- Scenic
- Tauck River Cruises
- Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
- Vantage Deluxe World Travel
- Viking River Cruises
List of Expedition Cruise Lines
- Alaskan Dream Cruises
- Blount Small Ship Adventures
- G Adventures
- Hurtigruten
- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic
- Ponant
- Poseidon Expeditions
- Quark Expeditions
- Silversea Expeditions
- UnCruise Adventures
- Zegrahm Expeditions
Where can I find more information about these lines?
