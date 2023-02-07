  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Classes: 21 Things You Can Learn on Your Next Cruise
Cruise Classes: 21 Things You Can Learn on Your Next Cruise
Best Cruise Lines for Milestone Birthdays
Best Cruise Lines for Milestone Birthdays
Best Hashtags to Use on Your Cruise Vacation
Best Hashtags to Use on Your Cruise Vacation
Cruise Your Way Into the Travelers' Century Club
Cruise Your Way Into the Travelers' Century Club
Can I Play Bridge on a Cruise?
Can I Play Bridge on a Cruise?
Cruise Line Stock Perks and Shareholder Benefits
Cruise Line Stock Perks and Shareholder Benefits
Cruise Trends 2019: Cruise Critic's Biggest Predictions
Cruise Trends 2019: Cruise Critic's Biggest Predictions
Best Cruise Travel Agents
Best Cruise Travel Agents
How Reassuring are New Cruise Cancellation Policies Really?
How Reassuring are New Cruise Cancellation Policies Really?
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead

The Cruise Lines List: A Roundup of Different Cruise Lines

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Cruise ships doked in Nassau

A list of cruise lines can be helpful for anyone wanting to see just how many options are available when planning a vacation. From mainstream and luxury to river and expedition, there are companies that cater to every taste, activity level and lifestyle. Check out our list of different cruise lines below.

List of Mainstream Cruise Lines

  • Carnival Cruise Line
  • Celebrity Cruises
  • Costa Cruises
  • Cunard Line
  • Disney Cruise Line
  • Holland America Line
  • MSC Cruises
  • Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Princess Cruises
  • Royal Caribbean International

List of Luxury Cruise Lines

  • Azamara
  • Crystal Cruises
  • Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Oceania Cruises
  • Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Silversea Cruises
  • Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Windstar Cruises

List of River Cruise Lines

  • A-ROSA
  • Amadeus
  • AmaWaterways
  • American Cruise Lines
  • American Queen Steamboat Company
  • APT
  • Avalon Waterways
  • CroisiEurope
  • Crystal River Cruises
  • Emerald Waterways
  • Gate 1 Travel
  • Grand Circle Cruises
  • Scenic
  • Tauck River Cruises
  • Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
  • Vantage Deluxe World Travel
  • Viking River Cruises

List of Expedition Cruise Lines

  • Alaskan Dream Cruises
  • Blount Small Ship Adventures
  • G Adventures
  • Hurtigruten
  • Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic
  • Ponant
  • Poseidon Expeditions
  • Quark Expeditions
  • Silversea Expeditions
  • UnCruise Adventures
  • Zegrahm Expeditions

Where can I find more information about these lines?

See how these companies rate in our cruise line cruise reviews.

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,259 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/No Deposit, Up to $1,900 to Spend, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More
3
$834 - 7 NT Alaska: $335 Onboard credit, Free Drinks, Dining, Excursions & Wifi + up to 30% Off
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent