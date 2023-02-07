Who Owns My Cruise Line? A Guide to Cruise Line Parent Companies

If you're confused about which companies own which cruise lines, you're not alone. There are so many brands these days, it can be difficult to keep track of which ones are part of the same family. You might even be surprised to discover that budget-friendly lines and super-pricey luxury lines share the same parent companies.

When it comes to ownership, most cruise lines -- with the notable exceptions of MSC Cruises, which is privately owned by the family of Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte; Viking Cruises, which is privately held and overseen by founder Torstein Hagen; and Windstar Cruises, owned by Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a division of the Anschutz Company -- are publicly traded, which means they are owned by their parent companies' shareholders. Below, we break down which cruise line parent companies own which cruise line brands, as well as where those parent companies are domiciled. We also list the stock symbols and presidents or CEOs for each.