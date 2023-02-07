  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Norwegian Cruise Line History
Norwegian Cruise Line History
Princess Cruises History
Princess Cruises History
Carnival Cruise Line History
Carnival Cruise Line History
Oceania Cruises History
Oceania Cruises History
P&O Cruises History
P&O Cruises History
Cunard Line History
Cunard Line History
Cruise Line Stock Perks and Shareholder Benefits
Cruise Line Stock Perks and Shareholder Benefits
Where Is My Cruise Line Based?
Where Is My Cruise Line Based?
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
Your Favorite Cruise Ship is For Sale? Here's Why You Shouldn't Panic
Your Favorite Cruise Ship is For Sale? Here's Why You Shouldn't Panic
Who Owns My Cruise Line? A Guide to Cruise Line Parent Companies
Cruise ships in port (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Who Owns My Cruise Line? A Guide to Cruise Line Parent Companies

Who Owns My Cruise Line? A Guide to Cruise Line Parent Companies
Cruise ships in port (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

If you're confused about which companies own which cruise lines, you're not alone. There are so many brands these days, it can be difficult to keep track of which ones are part of the same family. You might even be surprised to discover that budget-friendly lines and super-pricey luxury lines share the same parent companies.

When it comes to ownership, most cruise lines -- with the notable exceptions of MSC Cruises, which is privately owned by the family of Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte; Viking Cruises, which is privately held and overseen by founder Torstein Hagen; and Windstar Cruises, owned by Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a division of the Anschutz Company -- are publicly traded, which means they are owned by their parent companies' shareholders. Below, we break down which cruise line parent companies own which cruise line brands, as well as where those parent companies are domiciled. We also list the stock symbols and presidents or CEOs for each.

Who owns my cruise line?

Quick Reference Guide for 6 Major Lines

  • Carnival: Carnival Corporation & plc (Christine Duffy, president)
  • Celebrity: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO)
Related: Captain Sandy Yawn from Bravo's 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Takes Her First Cruise! Live From Celebrity Beyond
  • Holland America: Carnival Corporation & plc (Orlando Ashford, president)
  • Norwegian: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Harry Sommer, president and CEO)
  • Princess: Carnival Corporation & plc (Jan Swartz, president)
  • Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Michael Bayley, president and CEO)

Which cruise lines does Carnival own?

Carnival Corporation (CCL) & plc (CUK): Arnold Donald, president and CEO; Panama, England and Wales

  • AIDA
  • Carnival Cruise Line
  • Costa Cruises
  • Cunard Line
  • Holland America Line
  • P&O Cruises
  • P&O Cruises Australia
  • Princess Cruises
  • Seabourn Cruise Line

Which cruise lines does Royal Caribbean own?

Related: Cruise Line Stock Perks and Shareholder Benefits

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Richard Fain, chairman and CEO; Liberia

  • Azamara
  • Celebrity Cruises
  • Pullmantur Cruises
  • Royal Caribbean International
  • Silversea Cruises
  • TUI Cruises

Which cruise lines does Norwegian own?

Related: Best Dancing at Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Frank Del Rio, president and CEO; Bermuda

  • Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Oceania Cruises
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Which cruise lines does Disney own?

Related: Best Cruises for a Family of 5

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Bob Chapek, CEO; United States (Celebration, Florida)

  • Disney Cruise Line

Which cruise lines does Genting own?

Related: Crystal Cruises Temporarily Ceases Sailings: What Cruisers Need to Know

Genting Hong Kong Limited (GTHKF): Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, chairman and CEO; Hong Kong

  • Crystal Cruises
  • Dream Cruises
  • Star Cruises

Where can I find more information about these lines?

Related: 5 Best Cruise Line Websites for Researching and Booking

See how these companies rate in our cruise line reviews.

Updated April 20, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$949 - 10nt Balcony to Bahamas: exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 2nd sails free, free drinks & more
3
$399 - 7-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent