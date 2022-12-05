12 Alaska Cruise Tour Activities Not to Miss

Dog sledding might be the state sport, but the most popular Alaskan pastime is fishing, by far. Whether it's for sport or for dinner, a fishing trip is an essential Alaskan experience -- especially when it comes to salmon. During the state's summer months (which coincide nicely with cruise season), various runs of salmon, trout and halibut practically leap from the water. Book a trip out and if you're doing it independently, consider having a guide -- they know the best spots to go and what's there. (Also, don't forget to pay for a temporary license, you can find them at local supermarkets.) The Kenai and Copper rivers are a spectacular place to start if you are on a cruise tour in that area of the Kenai Peninsula. Not a salmon fan? All the way down in Homer is where you'll find the choicest halibut. If you're feeling competitive, Seward's Silver Salmon Derby is always held the second week of August. And if you're booking with a cruise line, Princess Cruises offers a cool "Cook My Catch" excursion that begins with a trip out salmon fishing and ends with your most prized catch on that night's dinner plate.