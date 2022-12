The Port of Charleston is just a few blocks away from Charleston's historic downtown and has one terminal dedicated to cruise ships. Charleston's proximity to 33 major metropolitan areas and its reputation as a premier city for food and drink makes its port popular among cruisers.

Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Charleston, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Charleston cruise terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Charleston.