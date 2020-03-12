  • Newsletter
Seafood Shack on Carnival Cruise Line (Menu)

Seafood Shack on Carnival Vista
Seafood Shack on Carnival Vista
Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

Seafood Shack, which debuted on Carnival Vista in 2016, features an array of from-the-sea menu items and fresh fish customized to passengers' liking. Located on the lido deck, Seafood Shack is a great central dining option for those not wanting to venture far from the pool.

Ambiance

Reminiscent of a New England-style land-based venue, Carnival's Seafood Shack is a walk-up counter that's equal parts industrial and nautical, with rustic woods meeting granite countertops and stainless steel food prep areas. An adjacent dining area offers tables, faux wicker chairs, brightly colored booths and plentiful ocean views.

There's no waiter service, so you'll have to place your own order. Because of its bustling location, the Seafood Shack isn't the best place for a quiet meal.

Related: 7 Things You Can Only Do on Carnival Vista

Meals

Seafood Shack is open for lunch and dinner. The small menu includes clam chowder; lobster BLTs; crabcake sliders; steamed lobster, crab, shrimp or oysters by the pound; and buckets of fried buffalo shrimp or clam strips. In addition, passengers can order fresh fish purchased in ports on each itinerary and either eat it immediately or have it sent to any restaurant onboard at a later time (during regular dining hours), prepared in any way they choose.

Menu

Please note that

this menu is a sample

; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Related: Luna on P&O Cruises

Price

Seafood Shack's menu is priced a la carte, with the least expensive item (New England clam chowder in a bread bowl) starting at $4. The most pricy selections are lobster, crap, shrimp and oysters by the pound, which are set at market price.

Related: 8 Best Seafood Cruise Restaurants

Ships

You can find the Seafood Shack on the following ships:

  • Carnival Breeze
  • Carnival Conquest
  • Carnival Dream
  • Carnival Freedom
  • Carnival Glory
  • Carnival Horizon
  • Carnival Liberty
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Panorama
  • Carnival Sunrise
  • Carnival Valor
  • Carnival Vista

View photos of Seafood Shack on Carnival Vista.

Related: Is Carnival Vista the Ship for You?

Updated March 12, 2020

