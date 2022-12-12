Read on for our Jacksonville cruise port breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Jacksonville cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about

JAXPORT has just one cruise line that homeports there: Carnival Cruises .

Jacksonville Cruise Port Directions

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the JAXPORT Cruise Terminal:

From the North

Take I-95 South to Exit 362A, and get on I-295 South. Continue on that road for about eight to 10 minutes. Take Exit 41 onto FL-105/Zoo Parkway/Heckscher Drive.

At the bottom of the exit ramp, turn right onto Zoo Parkway. Cross New Berlin Road, and drive for about three minutes. Turn left on August Drive into the cruise terminal entrance. Stop at the guard station, and follow signs to the parking area.

From the South

Take I-95 North to Exit 337. Merge onto I-295, and continue for about 20 minutes. Take Exit 41 onto FL-105/Zoo Parkway/Heckscher Drive. Follow the directions above.

From the West

Take I-10 East toward Jacksonville. Take Exit 356 onto I-295 North. Pass the interchange for I-95, and stay on I-295 for about eight to 10 minutes. Take Exit 41 onto FL-105/Zoo Parkway/Heckscher Drive, and follow the directions above.

From Jacksonville International Airport

The Jackson International Airport (JAX) is a 20-minute drive from JAXPORT and about 15 minutes to downtown Jacksonville. Leave JAX via Airport Road, and head east on I-95. Take I-95 South to Exit 362A onto I-295 South. Continue on I-295 South for about eight to 10 minutes. Then take Exit 41, and follow directions above.

From Jacksonville Beaches