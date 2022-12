The Jacksonville cruise port , which is officially named JAXPORT, is one of the most convenient around for several reasons. Its passenger terminal is located a 25-minute drive southeast of Jacksonville International Airport, features ample on-site parking and lacks the long lines found at other ports.

Read on for our Jacksonville cruise port breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.