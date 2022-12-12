Read on for our Jacksonville cruise port breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Jacksonville cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about
9810 August Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32226
JAXPORT has just one cruise line that homeports there: Carnival Cruises.
If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the JAXPORT Cruise Terminal:
From the North
Take I-95 South to Exit 362A, and get on I-295 South. Continue on that road for about eight to 10 minutes. Take Exit 41 onto FL-105/Zoo Parkway/Heckscher Drive.
At the bottom of the exit ramp, turn right onto Zoo Parkway. Cross New Berlin Road, and drive for about three minutes. Turn left on August Drive into the cruise terminal entrance. Stop at the guard station, and follow signs to the parking area.
From the South
Take I-95 North to Exit 337. Merge onto I-295, and continue for about 20 minutes. Take Exit 41 onto FL-105/Zoo Parkway/Heckscher Drive. Follow the directions above.
From the West
Take I-10 East toward Jacksonville. Take Exit 356 onto I-295 North. Pass the interchange for I-95, and stay on I-295 for about eight to 10 minutes. Take Exit 41 onto FL-105/Zoo Parkway/Heckscher Drive, and follow the directions above.
From Jacksonville International Airport
The Jackson International Airport (JAX) is a 20-minute drive from JAXPORT and about 15 minutes to downtown Jacksonville. Leave JAX via Airport Road, and head east on I-95. Take I-95 South to Exit 362A onto I-295 South. Continue on I-295 South for about eight to 10 minutes. Then take Exit 41, and follow directions above.
From Jacksonville Beaches
Take Atlantic Boulevard West to I-295 North, and continue over the Dames Point Bridge (also known as the Napoleon Bonaparte Broward Bridge). Take Exit 41, and follow the directions above.
You can park your car directly at JAXPORT. The lot is fenced in, well-lit and only a few steps from the cruise terminal building. Security monitors the parking lot 24 hours a day. No reservations are required.
There’s a per-day fee for parking on-site. You can park any size vehicle – even up to and including oversized recreation vehicles – at JAXPORT, though larger vehicles pay about double as much as regular cars.
You can pay for parking online in advance, or pay on-site using cash or a major credit card. If you prepay, you'll have a reserved parking spot near those reserved for disabled individuals.
Free parking is available for drivers with a disabled veterans plate, as well as for those with a Florida Toll Exemption decal displayed on their windshield. There are not many handicapped spots, so if you need to be close to the terminal, we recommend prepaying for a spot nearby.
Jacksonville International Airport is a 25-minute drive northwest of the Jacksonville cruise port. You can book transportation from JAX to JAXPORT via one of the multiple shuttle service companies that are available at the airport, including Super Shuttle and GO.
There is no way to get from Jacksonville International Airport to the port via public transportation. While the Jacksonville Transportation Authority offers bus service throughout the city, none of the routes currently serve the JAXPORT cruise terminal.
There are taxi, limousine and shared-ride booths on the lower level of the airport outside Baggage Claim. For Uber and Lyft pick-ups, passengers should look for the “App-based rides service” signs on the Lower Arrival curb outside Baggage Claim Door 3. It’s about 25 minutes from the airport to the JAXPORT cruise terminal.
There is a small shop selling drinks, snacks and a few essentials at JAXPORT cruise terminal, but no full-service restaurants or major shopping options are available on site. The closest restaurants and shops are at the River City Marketplace, which is about a 15-minute drive north. There are also a few eateries and small shops along North Shore’s N. Main Street.
Jacksonville Amtrak station is located at 3570 Clifford Lane, which is on the city's north side. It’s a 25-minute drive from the Jacksonville Amtrak train station to JAXPORT.
Complimentary wheelchairs are available at the front of the terminal for any passenger that needs assistance. A porter will also assist in taking you onboard the ship. If you park in the lot and need additional assistance, a porter will drive you from your car to the terminal and will then get you a wheelchair for transfer to the ship.
Porters are stationed at the cruise terminal drop-off point and throughout the parking lot. They can take you and your luggage from your car to the cruise terminal entrance in a golf cart.
You'll find bathrooms on both sides of the security checkpoint. Each bathroom includes a changing table and several stalls, including one that is equipped for the disabled.
Wi-Fi is not available at the JAXPORT cruise terminal.
Jaxport is not a large cruise terminal, and there is very little in the way of comfortable seating areas.
Luggage storage: JAXPORT does not provide lockers or other luggage storage options.
Rental car services: There are no rental car companies near the Jacksonville cruise port, but there are a variety of companies located on the lower level of Jacksonville International Airport, including Alamo/National, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz and Thrifty.
What Time to Arrive/Embarkation: Ships sailing from JAXPORT cruise terminal have a tiered embarkation schedule. Plan to arrive at the cruise terminal within 30 minutes of your check-in window. Due to very limited seating in the cruise terminal, you will not be allowed inside until your designated check-in time.
Updated December 12, 2022