Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal Directions

Below, you'll find directions to the Mobile Alabama Cruise port via I-10 West, U.S. Highway 90 West, I-10 East and I-65 South.

From I-10 West:

Stay on I-10 across the Mobile Bay Bridge and go through the I-10 George Wallace Tunnel. After exiting the tunnel, travel approximately one minute and take Exit 25B/Virginia Street. Turn left at the end of the exit ramp onto Virginia Street. Then, double back onto the interstate and follow signs to I-10 East.

When you're back on the interstate, stay in the right lane to take the next exit, which is Exit 26A/Canal Street. At the end of the exit ramp, turn right onto Water Street, a four-lane road with a median that will curve back toward the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal.

Stay on Water Street for two blocks. The garage and terminal will be on your right.

From U.S. Highway 90 West (Government Boulevard):

To avoid the interstate, you can take U.S. Highway 90 West/Government Boulevard to get to the terminal. This route will also take you past several restaurants, stores and other local attractions.

West of I-65, continue driving west for about eight minutes, then turn right onto South Broad Street (the historic Government Street United Methodist Church, also known as The Bee Hive, will be on the right-hand corner).

Quickly take a slight left onto Canal Street just past Church Street. Then, take another left almost immediately to stay on Canal Street. Drive for about a minute, then turn right onto Eslava Street and turn right again onto Water Street. Drive until you see the signs for the terminal entrance.

From I-10 East:

Stay on I-10 eastbound towards downtown Mobile and take Exit 26A/Canal Street. At the end of the ramp, turn right onto Water Street. This is a four-lane road with a median that curves back to the north toward the Mobile cruise terminal. Stay on Water Street for two blocks. The garage and terminal will be on your right.

