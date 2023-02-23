Lotus Spa on Princess Cruises

Way back in 2002, Princess Cruises announced that its Lotus Spa -- then available on only three ships -- would be rolled out fleetwide, marking the first time the line took steps to standardize the spa experience for its passengers. Operated by Steiner, a U.K.-based company that's in charge of the spas on most mainstream cruise ships, Princess' Lotus Spa is a welcome oasis for relaxation.

What It Is

Developed in partnership with Steiner specifically for Princess, the Lotus Spa embraces an Eastern theme with simple lines, neutral colors and a tranquil atmosphere. The complex encompasses separate changing areas and spa treatment rooms for massages, acupuncture, facials and the like; a full-service salon for hair and nails, teeth whitening and men's shaves; a sauna and steam room area; and a fitness facility that offers cardio and weight equipment, a pool, for-fee group exercise classes and personal training sessions.

Price

At the Lotus Spa, Princess' prices fluctuate based on treatment type and length, but they tend to be on the pricey side. There are discounts offered for multiple treatments booked at the same time, as well as for treatments on sea days. There are also several packages featured throughout each sailing that bundle a variety of treatments into one chunk of time for a lower price. A gratuity of 15 percent is automatically added to all spa and salon services.

Here are some examples of standard, non-discounted pricing (subject to change) from the Lotus Spa menu:

Swedish massage: $165 (75 minutes)

Hot stone massage: $195 (75 minutes)

Bamboo massage: $199 (75 minutes)

Foot massage: $65 (45 minutes)

Oxydermy facial: $169 (50 minutes)

Ionithermie detox and inch loss: $159 (50 minutes)

Teeth whitening: $149

Manicure: $45

Pedicure: $65

Hair styling: from $55

Yoga: $12 (one class)

Body Sculpt Boot Camp: $120 (four classes)

Personal training: $85 (60 minutes)

Ships

The Lotus Spa can be found on all ships in the Princess fleet.