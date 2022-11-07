Photos from a Costa Rica Expedition Cruise

Although Costa Rica is a relatively small country -- a bit smaller than West Virginia but a smidge larger than Denmark -- the country packs a wallop when it comes to nature, containing between 5 and 6 percent of the world's biodiversity (depending on who you ask). The country's flora and fauna is estimated to include 10,000 species of plants and trees, 850 bird species, 205 mammals, 220 reptiles and more than 1,000 species of fish. It's wildlife lover's paradise. Add to that the fact that larger ships can't get into the country's most remote locations and it's a perfect destination for expedition cruising.

During the day you'll visit national parks and wildlife preserves; hike through thick rainforests; spot monkeys, sloths, toucans and parrots; or snorkel in crystalline waters hoping for an elusive sea turtle sighting. At night the stars shine brightly, though you're likely to be fast asleep early, exhausted from the day's exertions.

Expedition and yachting lines that stop in Costa Rica include UnCruise Adventures, Lindblad Expeditions, Windstar Cruises and Variety Cruises. Read on to see more of what an expedition cruise to Costa Rica is like.