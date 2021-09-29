Travel Insurance Primer for Cruise Travelers

Those reasons and so many others are why cruisers seek insurance coverage -- and why we recommend it. It provides that extra bit of calm and control we all crave. More importantly, it prevents you from losing money due to unforeseen circumstances and travel emergencies, and insurance fees are typically just a small percentage of your vacation expenditure.

Today of course the biggest concern for many travelers is COVID-19 insurance -- we have a separate article which cover that.

Flight delays caused by weather or a mechanical problem can keep us from arriving to our embarkation port in time. The airline can lose our checked bags. We can get sick before we board or, even worse, mid-cruise. We might make a boneheaded move in a port of call and miss the ship. Plus, a host of other general issues can scuttle a vacation, such as the illness or death of a family member, cancellation of plans by a travel companion, job loss, airline delays and lost baggage.

The last thing most of us think about when we plan a cruise is the list of elements that can go wrong before and during our vacation. But there are definite reasons why you should consider travel insurance for your cruise.

What Does Travel Insurance on Your Cruise Cover?

One misconception about travel insurance is that it's only necessary for travelers in ill health, those who pack valuable items in their suitcases or those who plan wildly expensive trips. It's important to recognize that travel insurance policies can bail us out of a multitude of quagmires. For example:

Trip Interruption

Say your ship develops a serious mechanical problem, which necessitates the cancelling of the entire voyage and you're forced to disembark at the next port of call. While the cruise line will generally assist passengers in such predicaments, a travel insurance policy will give you ultimate coverage and reimburse you for any unexpected out-of-pocket expenses (such as a hotel stay while you wait for an available flight back home) that the cruise line may not cover.

Additionally, your insurer's hotline representatives may actually be able to get you home faster than the cruise line's travel department, which is busy trying to assist everyone else onboard, often involving thousands of passengers.

Also, in some cases, the cruise line may only return you to your original port of departure, which then may necessitate additional transportation from there to your home. As an example, when Carnival Triumph had mechanical problems that required it to be towed to New Orleans, most passengers were bussed back to the originating port of Galveston. Those with travel insurance could have flown directly from New Orleans to their home airport in most cases.

Trip Cancellation

You're unexpectedly stricken with appendicitis a week before your cruise embarks. If you don't have trip insurance and cancel your cruise now, you'll be hit with an excessive cancellation penalty and may even lose out on the value of the trip altogether. Insurance will reimburse you for those out-of-pocket costs you can't get back.

Trip Delay/Missed Connection

You're on the way to the airport when your taxi breaks down, and you end up missing your flight. Or you're on the first leg of flights to the cruise port, and a mechanical delay means you'll miss your connecting flight -- and your ship. Travel insurance covers these sorts of trip delays and missed connections.

An example of trip delay coverage on your return trip would be a positive test for COVID-19 while in a foreign country and CDC guidelines prohibit you from returning to the U.S. If you are hospitalized, your medical emergency insurance would kick in, but if you are not, the trip delay portion of your policy would cover expenses up to the limits of your policy.

Baggage Delay/Loss

You make it to the Port of Miami on time, but the airline misdirected your luggage to Cleveland. Your formal attire -- and all your other clothes and accessories -- will literally miss the boat. If your bag is delayed a certain number of hours (policies vary), your policy will reimburse you for "necessary personal effects" such as a new outfit and toiletries to tide you over until your bag is delivered.

If your bag is lost and never returned, you can claim for the lost piece of luggage as well as what was inside it. The amount you'll recoup is capped by the terms in your policy. Some policies also include coverage to make sure your bag gets to the next port of call.

Medical Expenses

One minute you're focusing your camera lens on the Parthenon and jockeying into the best position for the shot; the next minute you've stepped on a rock, slipped, fallen and broken your ankle. You require immediate medical treatment.

Robert Gallagher, Senior Vice President and COO of AIG Travel, says that, "Regular health insurance plans typically don't pay -- or pay in full -- for medical care outside of the United States." The appropriate trip insurance coverage will get you patched up right away without exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses. (Note: In many countries, you must pay a doctor or hospital up front, but a travel insurance policy will reimburse you for those expenses in a timely manner.)

It is important to note that regardless of mandates for proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the cost of the tests themselves are not covered by travel insurance. Only tests ordered by a physician to diagnose and thus treat COVID-19 would be covered, provided your policy covers illness from coronavirus.

Financial Default by a Travel Provider

No one wants to think about this, but we all need to be cognizant of the financial health of our travel suppliers. Some insurance policies cover financial default of airlines, hotels, cruise lines and tour operators. (Note: Many policies offered directly through cruise lines do not include financial default coverage. Check each policy carefully before purchasing.)

Emergency Evacuation/Repatriation

If you watch the news, you've probably seen video clips of helicopter evacuations from cruise ships in the middle of nowhere. This may be necessary in cases of health threats -- such as heart attacks or strokes -- in which you require immediate care that goes beyond what's available in your ship's sick bay. If the next port of call is too far away, a medevac may be the only option to save your life or the life of a loved one.

Gallagher says that an emergency evacuation from a cruise ship can cost thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars; it's a big bill to pay out of pocket but it's covered in many trip insurance policies, such as AIG's Travel Guard products and Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection's WaveCare. (Many cruise-line insurance policies do not include emergency medical or evacuation benefits.)

Trip insurance may also cover the repatriation of remains if a death occurs during an insured vacation.

Involuntary Job Loss

Two months before embarkation, your travel partner loses his job and can no longer afford to go on vacation. Without insurance, you may be left holding the bag to either pay an additional single supplement to continue with your plans, or to cancel and get hit with the full force of the cruise line's cancellation policy.

Note: Not all policies offer job-loss coverage, and not all policies cover both you and your travel companions; check the terms of your policy and ask the insurer if it's available as part of a package or add-on service.

War or Terrorism

Incidents related to terrorism and labor strikes may be included in insurance policies. However, like so many other aspects of insurance, there are caveats. It's always advisable to carefully check your policy's description of coverage to determine how these events are covered.