  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean's Chops Grille vs. Giovanni's Table
Royal Caribbean's Chops Grille vs. Giovanni's Table
Chops Grille on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)
Chops Grille on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)
7 Things You Can Only Do on Carnival Vista
7 Things You Can Only Do on Carnival Vista
Ovation of the Seas: Designed for China
Ovation of the Seas: Designed for China
Cherry on Top on Carnival Cruise Line
Cherry on Top on Carnival Cruise Line
MSC Seaside vs. Carnival Vista
MSC Seaside vs. Carnival Vista
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Auckland Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
Jiji Asian Kitchen on Carnival Sunshine
Jiji Asian Kitchen on Carnival Sunshine

Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Jiji Asian Kitchen on Carnival Sunshine
Jiji Asian Kitchen on Carnival Sunshine
Dori Saltzman
Contributor

Most cruise ships offer Asian food lovers just one choice onboard -- usually either a Chinese or Japanese place. But the dinner-only Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on Carnival has it all, with menu items from all over the continent.

Ambiance

When you first walk into Ji Ji Asian Kitchen, you might not get an Asian vibe right away; look instead for accents such as the cartoon-esque Buddha, Lucky Cat and Chinese letter paintings, along with prayer rolls and bamboo-inspired wooden accents clue you in pretty quickly. Carpets are striped -- red, yellow and gold on Carnival Vista and deep pink, tan and gold on Carnival Sunshine. Upholstered seats match the carpet. Waitresses are Asian -- many from the easternmost former Soviet republics. It's a noisy venue, with lots of talking as tablemates swap plates and explore flavors. Be prepared to eat until you're ready to burst!

Related: Cruise Ship Dry Dock Archives

Meals

Get ready for a gastronomic exploration of pan-Asian flavors at Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on select Carnival ships, where menu items come from China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. Meals are served family style; the table orders four to five appetizers, entrees and sides and everyone partakes. Among the appetizer choices are slow-braised pork belly, chicken spring rolls, shrimp pot stickers and tamarind shrimp soup. Entree options include Singapore chili, sweet and sour shrimp, peppered beef and, for the spice lovers, a super spicy kung pao chicken. Side dishes comprise a variety of rice and noodle dishes. If you've got room when all the mains are done, dessert is included as well -- you've got a choice of rose creme brulee and fried wontons with lychee fruit.

Menu

Please note that

this menu is a sample

; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Related: Luna on P&O Cruises

Price

Dining at Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on a Carnival ship costs $15 per person for adults and $5 for a kids menu (children 11 and younger).

Related: Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?

Ships

You'll find Ji Ji on the following ships:

  • Carnival Vista
  • Carnival Sunshine
  • Carnival Horizon
  • Carnival Panorama

View pictures of Ji Ji on Carnival Sunshine.

Related: Mongolian Wok on Carnival Cruise Line

Updated March 11, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent