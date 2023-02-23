Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Most cruise ships offer Asian food lovers just one choice onboard -- usually either a Chinese or Japanese place. But the dinner-only Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on Carnival has it all, with menu items from all over the continent.

Ambiance

When you first walk into Ji Ji Asian Kitchen, you might not get an Asian vibe right away; look instead for accents such as the cartoon-esque Buddha, Lucky Cat and Chinese letter paintings, along with prayer rolls and bamboo-inspired wooden accents clue you in pretty quickly. Carpets are striped -- red, yellow and gold on Carnival Vista and deep pink, tan and gold on Carnival Sunshine. Upholstered seats match the carpet. Waitresses are Asian -- many from the easternmost former Soviet republics. It's a noisy venue, with lots of talking as tablemates swap plates and explore flavors. Be prepared to eat until you're ready to burst!

Meals

Get ready for a gastronomic exploration of pan-Asian flavors at Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on select Carnival ships, where menu items come from China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. Meals are served family style; the table orders four to five appetizers, entrees and sides and everyone partakes. Among the appetizer choices are slow-braised pork belly, chicken spring rolls, shrimp pot stickers and tamarind shrimp soup. Entree options include Singapore chili, sweet and sour shrimp, peppered beef and, for the spice lovers, a super spicy kung pao chicken. Side dishes comprise a variety of rice and noodle dishes. If you've got room when all the mains are done, dessert is included as well -- you've got a choice of rose creme brulee and fried wontons with lychee fruit.

Menu

Please note that

; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Price

Dining at Ji Ji Asian Kitchen on a Carnival ship costs $15 per person for adults and $5 for a kids menu (children 11 and younger).

Ships

You'll find Ji Ji on the following ships:

Carnival Vista

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Horizon