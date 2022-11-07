5 Best Cities for Pre- and Post-Cruise Stays on the Rhine River

Between its modern cities and medieval castles, the Rhine River offers the best of both worlds. One day, you could be touring modern art museums and reveling at contemporary architecture; the next, you might find yourself in a fairytale village, gallivanting through cobblestone streets lined with candy-colored houses. The best part: You can extend your trip in either one, by booking a pre- or post-cruise stay through your cruise line or organizing your own accommodations. (Note: Some cruise lines include hotels and tours in the fare, while others cost extra.) To give you a head start, we've rounded up the five best cities for tacking a little extra time onto your Rhine River cruise.