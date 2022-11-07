Top 10 Hottest Cruise Destinations for 2018

Why: Most cruisers who have sailed an Eastern Mediterranean itinerary upon the Adriatic know the charms of Dubrovnik, but heightened interest in the country means that the whole of Croatia's famed Dalmatian Coast is now open for cruising. More than 1,000 miles of coastline means that you can uncover the pebble beaches of fishing port Rovinj; the summer resort city of Hvar, with its interior lavender fields; and ample offshore islands, like Korcula, with their own inviting beaches and coves. Plus, many scenes in "Game of Thrones" were filmed in Dubrovnik -- get your fix in 2018 while the show is on hiatus.