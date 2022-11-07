5 Best Cities for Pre- and Post-Cruise Stays on the Danube River

Danube River cruises afford the opportunity to see some of Europe's most iconic scenery, while getting a taste of its big city culture. For a closer look, cruisers can tack an extended stay onto the beginning or end of their itinerary. Most river cruise lines do the work for you -- putting together two- to three-night packages that include hotel accommodations, and sometimes even tours and a few meals. (Note: Some packages are already part of the cruise fare, while others cost extra.) Whether you prefer to make your own plans or stick with the line, here are the five best cities for pre- and post-cruise stays on the Danube River.