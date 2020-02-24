  • Newsletter
Cafe Promenade on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Gina Kramer
Contributor

Cafe Promenade on Harmony of the Seas

It's easy to work up an appetite on Royal Caribbean's high-energy ships, which is why Cafe Promenade comes in handy. Coffee, sandwiches and sweet treats are available around the clock -- so you can down that double shot of espresso before taking on the FlowRider, or indulge in some chocolate cake after a long night of dancing. (It's OK, you earned it.)

Ambiance at Cafe Promenade

Picture a coffee shop on a bustling main street, where you can grab a quick coffee or bite to eat, kick back and watch all the action. Royal Caribbean's Cafe Promenade has a similar vibe. The casual, come-and-go venue opens onto the Royal Promenade (Esplanade, on Quantum-class ships) -- a walkway lined with bars, restaurants and shops. Passengers swing by at all hours of the day, whether it's to have a morning latte, light lunch or midnight snack.

The space is unenclosed, but still manages to create a sense of being inside and outside, with tables and booths under the roof and "alfresco" seating on the Promenade/Esplanade. The decor and layout vary only slightly by ship; all Cafe Promenade venues boast a neutral color scheme and have a counter, where passengers can order drinks (both free and for a fee) off a wall menu and light bites by choosing from a display.

Meals at Cafe Promenade

Aside from complimentary coffee, Cafe Promenade on Royal Caribbean offers specialty hot and cold beverages for an extra charge. These range from espressos and cappuccinos to chai lattes and Tazo teas, and iced coffees and frosted lattes to spiked drinks like Irish coffee and the Icy Bourbon Mint Mocha. Depending on ship, Cafe Promenade serves either Starbucks or Illy coffee. Foods available 24 hours include pastries, pizza and sandwiches such as roast beef and roasted red pepper with olive tapenade. Mocha brownies, blueberry pound cake and other desserts also are available around the clock.

Price of Dining at Cafe Promenade

All the food at Cafe Promenade is complimentary, as are basic coffees and teas. Nonalcoholic specialty teas and coffees can be as low as $2.50 or as high as $4.25. (Note a syrup addition costs $0.50 and an extra shot of espresso is $0.80.) Spirited coffees are all $8.95.

Ships

  • Adventure of the Seas
  • Allure of the Seas
  • Anthem of the Seas
  • Freedom of the Seas
  • Explorer of the Seas
  • Harmony of the Seas
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Quantum of the Seas
  • Ovation of the Seas
  • Independence of the Seas
  • Liberty of the Seas
  • Mariner of the Seas
  • Navigator of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas
  • Voyager of the Seas

See pictures of Cafe Promenade on Harmony of the Seas.

Updated June 08, 2018

