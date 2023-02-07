Oceania vs. Crystal Cruises

Let's delve into all the things that make both of these lines special, so you can make a solid comparison between Oceania Cruises and Crystal Cruises and choose the best luxury cruise line for you and your travel companions.

If you're deciding between a cruise aboard Oceania Cruises or a Crystal Cruises sailing -- both high-end lines with large-for-luxury ships -- you really can't go wrong. However, which line is best will hinge on your personal preferences. If you prefer newer ships, Oceania's newest O-class ships, Marina and Riviera, are in the lead. If you prefer more personalized service, a slightly more formal experience (think fellow passengers dressing for dinner -- even when it's not required by the dress code) and top-notch nightly entertainment, you can't go wrong with Crystal.

Crystal Esprit, the line's first yacht, is your best bet if you want to sail with a very small complement of passengers without giving up quality of service. The yacht is staffed by 91 crew members that cater to just 62 passengers. This beautifully refurbished vessel is more like a boutique hotel than a cruise ship, yet it's got the hallmarks of some fantastic sailing vessels. You'll find a retractable aft marina and a small splash pool on deck. There are several restaurants onboard and the same excellent selection of wine is available on Esprit as it is on Crystal Serenity and Symphony.

That means passengers aboard Crystal ships have more personal space -- on the pool deck, in lounges and at dinner. Fewer passengers also translate to an overall higher level of service, since the crew can take more time with each person, get to know him or her and really offer customized and caring attention.

If you happened to see one of Crystal's ships in port alongside either of Oceania's O-class ships, you'd see that they are comparable in size. Crystal Serenity is 820 feet long and Symphony is 781 feet long. Oceania's O-class ships are both 785 feet long. But -- this is the important part -- despite all four ships being very close in physical size, O-class ships accommodate 1,250 people each while Crystal Serenity welcomes 980 guests and Crystal Symphony accommodates 848.

Yet each ship feels cozy, and its open-seating dining policy makes it easy for you to get to know other travelers during dinner. Yes, cabins may be smaller than what you'll find on some newer/larger ships, and you might feel a bit more movement during rough seas, but overall Oceania's R-class ships are ideal if you want a high-end, intimate voyage.

Many cruisers want an intimate onboard experience and Oceania can carry that off with aplomb aboard its R-class ships: Insignia, Nautica, Regatta and Sirena. These ships may be the sweet spot when it comes to size vs. amenities. With a capacity for 684 passengers, there's plenty of room on the ship for an observation lounge, coffee bar, multiple restaurants, pool and even a Canyon Ranch SpaClub.

Oceania Riviera and Marina are Oceania's newest and largest ships. They tend to draw a slightly younger crowd than Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. Riviera and Marina each have a capacity for 1,250 passengers and that translates into a certain hum of energy onboard. There are more daily announcements on Oceania than Crystal (which usually has just one per day), and the main dining room aboard both O-class vessels can feel crowded and fast-paced at times. Some love that energy and connection with other passengers, while others prefer the quieter, more sophisticated tone of Crystal's dining rooms.

For the purpose of this story, we'll focus mainly on the cruise ships.

Crystal currently has two cruise ships: the 848-passenger Crystal Symphony (launched 1995) and 980-passenger Crystal Serenity (2003), both of which now accommodate fewer passengers after refurbishments in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Its 62-passenger yacht, Crystal Esprit (2015), will soon be joined by Crystal Endeavour, a polar-class mega-yacht debuting in August 2020. In addition, the line has three Diamond-Class ships on order; the first is scheduled to launch in 2022.

The cruise line's OceaniaNEXT refurbishment program is currently underway. Oceania is pumping $100 million into the refreshing of its R-class vessels, including redesigned staterooms and suites, new decor in shipboard restaurants, and updated bars and lounges. Insignia's updates are slated for December 2018, with Sirena following in May 2019, Regatta in September 2019 and Nautica in June 2020.

The Oceania Cruises fleet includes six ships. The four 684-passenger, older-yet-beloved R-class ships -- Insignia , Nautica , Regatta and Sirena -- joined the Oceania fleet in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2016, respectively. The two newer, 1,250-passenger O-class ships were built specifically for the cruise line; Marina launched in 2011 (refurbished in 2016), and Riviera launched in 2012 (refurbished in 2015). The newer, larger ships offer more bells and whistles than their smaller, older siblings.

Price

You'll have to crunch the numbers carefully to determine if you should take a particular Oceania voyage over a similar Crystal Cruise. We looked at transatlantic cruises, comparing a 15-night, Barcelona-to-Miami sailing on Oceania Sirena in November 2019 with a 12-night, Lisbon-to-Fort Lauderdale itinerary on Crystal Serenity (also in November 2019).

To try to keep the comparison as close as possible, we looked at a 216-square-foot veranda stateroom on Oceania and a 269-square-foot deluxe stateroom with veranda on Crystal. Oceania's fare was $3,799 ($4,699 for the OLife promotion with extra inclusions). Crystal's veranda was $4,390 per person. Or, stated another way, Oceania's OLife per diem was $313 while Crystal's was $366.

We also compared seven-night Mediterranean voyages. A Barcelona-to-Rome voyage on Oceania Riviera in June 2019 was listed at $3,099 per person for a veranda ($4,299 for the OLife fare). Crystal Serenity’s veranda fare for a Rome round trip in August 2019 was on sale for $3,445 per person.

Remember that airfare is included from certain gateways with Oceania, or you can get a credit applied to your cruise if you buy your own flights. Both of the Oceania voyages we looked at were eligible for the OLife Choice program, which gives cruisers free round trip airfare from certain gateways plus their choice of one more perk. (In this case, the perks were free shore excursions, a free beverage package or shipboard credit.) Of course, you will need to factor in tips on Oceania whereas they are included in Crystal's fare, as are all beverages.

So which is the better value? That really depends on you and the itinerary you've selected. If pricing is close, determine which cruise to book based on which ship and itinerary you like best and which cruise line most closely matches your cruise style. In many cases, Oceania cruises with the OLife perks package are less expensive than the comparable Crystal voyage -- but not always.

Choose Oceania Cruises if you like a la carte cruise fares.

While Oceania includes plenty in its cruise fare -- unlimited Wi-Fi, meals at all of the ship's restaurants, and unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, specialty coffees, teas and juices -- it doesn't include things like tips, alcoholic beverages or shore excursions. Airfare is included, but you can opt out of it in favor of a credit so you can book on your own. This gives passengers the flexibility to pay only for the amenities they will use.

Although Oceania does not include alcoholic beverages in its cruise fare (Crystal does), it does offer beverage packages that can level the playing field. It offers various packages ranging from $39.95 to $59.95 per person, per day. If you're not a big drinker, you might want to pay for your alcohol by the drink (though some past Oceania cruisers feel that the line's a la carte prices are a bit high).

If you've been pricing Oceania voyages, you've likely seen the company's OLife Choice promotion. Nearly all of Oceania's itineraries are eligible, and cruisers receive free round trip airfare plus one perk of choice: either free shore excursions (the number of which is dependent on the cruise you select), a House Select beverage package or onboard credit. OLife makes Oceania fare inclusions more competitive with what you'll find on many luxury lines, but do the math because the line charges different prices for cruises with or without the OLife perks. Related: Oceania Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Choose Crystal Cruises if you want to have a more all-inclusive experience.

Crystal offers a cruise fare that encompasses a lot of extras. The per-person fare is inclusive of beverages, including wines, Champagne, premium spirits and all nonalcoholic beverages such as bottled water, soft drinks and specialty coffees. You can order anything you wish at any of Crystal's bars, lounges and restaurants. You'll also find a bottle of Champagne in your suite upon embarkation, and your mini-bar will be filled with soft drinks and bottled water. You can request select beer, wine and spirits as well.

Crystal fares also include gratuities for housekeeping, dining and bar staff; specialty dining (one visit per passenger to Umi Uma and Prego); and unlimited Wi-Fi. Passengers in Penthouse categories also get butler service.