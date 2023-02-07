5 Best Beaches in the Mediterranean to Visit by Cruise Ship

Unless your heart's set on sailing the Greek Isles, beaches might not be the first thing that come to mind when planning a Mediterranean cruise. The region lures visitors with its culturally rich cities, food and wine, and historic landmarks.

But behind all the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and alfresco cafes are picture-perfect beaches -- where lolling around before your next tour of ancient ruins is totally warranted. Add some sun beds and sand to your itinerary at one of these five best Mediterranean beaches to visit by cruise ship.