SportSquare on Carnival Cruise Line

Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

SportSquare on Carnival Magic

When a cruise line calls its vessels "fun ships," it sets the bar pretty high. Thankfully, Carnival Cruise Line delivers on its promise with its unique SportSquare, a recreation and play space for adults and kids.

What It Is

Carnival's SportSquare is a colorful playland of epic proportions. Located on the top outdoor decks on four Carnival ships, it's designed for fun- or fitness-minded passengers. Cruisers of all ages will adore the Ping-Pong and pool tables, foosball, mini-golf course and permanent Twister board, complete with spinning dial. Those a little older will go gaga over the dizzying SkyCourse ropes course.

SportSquare also offers a jogging track, basketball court (which converts to a volleyball court or soccer pitch and is used for various competitions -- dodgeball, anyone? -- throughout each cruise), and a number of bodyweight exercise machines. You can even hop onto stationary bikes or take a swing at various punching bags.

While the SportSquare layout and options vary by ship, they all provide a dose of fun, taking up space on several decks at the top of the ships.

SportSquare on Carnival Vista

Price

It's free.

Ships

Carnival Cruises' SportSquare is available on the following ships:

  • Carnival Breeze
  • Carnival Horizon
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Sunshine
  • Carnival Vista

See photos of SportsSquare on Carnival Breeze.

Updated March 22, 2018

