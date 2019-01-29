The DreamWorks Experience: DreamWorks Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean will end its partnership with DreamWorks, starting with all sailings that depart on or after April 1, 2019.

In 2010, when cruise lines began partnering with kid-friendly media conglomerates to enhance onboard children's programming, Royal Caribbean made a logical choice to link up with DreamWorks, launching the DreamWorks Experience on Allure of the Seas and eventually expanding it to a handful of other ships in its fleet. The cooperation between the two companies means passengers on select ships can enjoy DreamWorks cruises with parades, a slew of themed youth club activities, movie screenings and even character breakfasts and meet-and-greets.

What It Is

The DreamWorks Experience encompasses a variety of shipwide activities that feature characters from popular DreamWorks movies, such as "Shrek," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Kung Fu Panda" and "Madagascar." Such offerings include:

Parades: There's no better way to start or end a cruise than with a parade. On embarkation day and on one of the last days of each sailing, crew members in colorful costumes accompany the likes of Shrek, Princess Fiona, Puss In Boots, Alex, King Julien, Mort, Gloria and Po for lots of singing and dancing in the Royal Promenade or along the Boardwalk.

Character Interactions: At select times throughout each voyage, characters will make appearances to greet passengers and pose for photos. Character breakfasts are also offered, featuring themed menu items like the Muffin Man's Chocolate Dreams (chocolate breads and pastries), Puss In Boots' En Garde Omelet and King Julien's Crunchy Granola, and of course visits from favorites like Mort from "Madagascar" and Po from "Kung Fu Panda." (Because seating is limited, reservations are recommended and can be made online in advance of boarding.)

Kids Club Activities: As part of regular kids club programming, select characters often make their way to the children's areas to interact with young cruisers. Themed activities like dance parties and story time are also part of the fun.

Shows: Available only on Allure of the Seas, the Madagascar Aqua Show takes place at the outdoor AquaTheater and incorporates characters from the movie, as well as acrobats and high-divers. Additionally on Allure, cruisers will find the How to Train Your Dragon Ice Show, presented in Studio B, the ship's ice rink.

Onboard Movies: Check out a selection of DreamWorks films, including the "Shrek" series and "How to Train Your Dragon," shown onboard, often on the pool deck giant screens. Additionally, some ships offer indoor theaters that show the movies in 3D. Stateroom TVs also feature the movies on demand.

Check your daily Cruise Compass schedule for specific times and locations.

Price

All aforementioned DreamWorks activities are free, with the exception of the character breakfast, which is $10 per person for anyone 6 or older.

Ships

The DreamWorks Experience is available on the following ships:

Anthem of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas