  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
What to Expect on a Cruise: Drink Packages on Cruises
What to Expect on a Cruise: Drink Packages on Cruises
Top 5 Drinks on Carnival Vista
Top 5 Drinks on Carnival Vista
Cruise Costs: Is P&O Good Value For Money?
Cruise Costs: Is P&O Good Value For Money?
Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?
Cruise Costs: Is Carnival Good Value for Money?
What Is a Soda Package on a Cruise?
What Is a Soda Package on a Cruise?
11 Signs You Should Not Buy a Cruise Beverage Package
11 Signs You Should Not Buy a Cruise Beverage Package
17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare
17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Carnival Cruise FAQ
MSC Cruises FAQ
MSC Cruises FAQ
Holland America FAQ
Holland America FAQ
Carnival Bottomless Bubbles Package
Centuries Bar on Carnival Freedom

Carnival Bottomless Bubbles Package

Carnival Bottomless Bubbles Package
Centuries Bar on Carnival Freedom
Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

The cost for a la carte extra-fee beverages like juice and soda can quickly add up on a cruise, particularly if you're traveling with children. Bottomless Bubbles takes some of the guesswork out of your final bill, offering unlimited nonalcoholic, non-coffee fountain beverages to package-holders for a set daily price.

What It Is

Carnival's all-you-can-drink soda and juice package, Bottomless Bubbles, features unlimited fountain soda (16 ounces) and juice (10 ounces) to those who pay for the privilege. It can be purchased at any pool bar, casino bar or lobby bar onboard or online prior to sailing. Sometimes dedicated tables are set up throughout the ship on embarkation day to facilitate signups. Colored stickers placed on passengers' keycards designate those who are part of the program.  

Whether or not the package is worth the cost depends solely on the number of qualifying beverages you consume. For example, if you only drink one Coke a day, it doesn't make financial sense to splurge on Bottomless Bubbles. Consider, too, whether your itinerary has lots of sea days, when you'll be onboard and thirsty, or is port-intensive, meaning you'll be off the ship a lot and only able to use your package mornings and evenings.

Related: What to Expect on a Cruise: Drink Packages on Cruises

Know the rules before you sign up. Packages apply for the duration of the sailing, and they cannot be shared. (Only one drink per card can be ordered at a time to ensure passengers aren't snagging extra drinks for those who don't have the package.) Bottomless Bubbles does not apply to drinks ordered through room service or on Carnival's private islands.

Price

Carnival's Bottomless Bubbles is available at a cost of $9.50 per adult, per day, and $6.95 per child (up to 17 years), per day. (For a weeklong cruise, it would cost $66.50 per adult and $48.65 per child, not including a 15-percent gratuity, which is added to all package purchases.) If the package is used in U.S. waters, applicable state and local taxes will also apply.

Related: Carnival Cheers Program on Carnival Cruise Line

Ships

Bottomless Bubbles can be found on all ships in the Carnival fleet.

Related: 11 Virgin Voyages Activities That Will Make Your Social Feed Shine

Updated April 06, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$709 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean Balcony – Free Drinks & Free Wi-Fi
3
$935 - 7-Nt Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,700 OBC, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.