10 Best Cruise Homeports in the U.S.

Exotic cruise ports crisscross the globe, but there are plenty of impressive port cities within the United States alone. While your departure port won't make or break your trip, a good homeport can certainly set the tone for the rest of your cruise. North American cruisers are lucky to have dozens of homeports to cruise from that suit their vacation needs. (A cruise port is considered a homeport if cruise ships regularly depart or arrive from that location.)

We rounded up the best homeports from across North America so you can plan your next cruise knowing you've picked the perfect jumping-off point.