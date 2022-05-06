To help you find the best time to cruise to Alaska, Cruise Critic is breaking down the Alaska cruise season month by month to help you plan your bucket-list trip. Read on for average Alaska cruise prices, things to do in Alaska and everything else you'll need to decide which is the best month to cruise Alaska for you.

The Alaska cruise season is a little over six months long, but choosing the best time to cruise Alaska isn't simple. Drastic changes in weather, cruise prices, wildlife and seasonal excursions all vary from late April through October, making it a challenge to figure out the best month for an Alaska cruise.

What to Eat in Alaska in April: Alaska is still emerging from the long, cold and dark winter in April, so don't count on farmer's markets or direct-to-table fruits, vegetables or herbs. Instead, opt for picking up the various jellies, jams and candies that are made from local summer and fall harvests, like salmonberry, spruce tip or blueberries.

Alaska Fishing in April: While salmon aren't running in April , you'll be able to snag a wide array of lake and river trout in Alaska's waters in April. Halibut season is officially open in April as well, though you'll have better luck catching one later in the year.

Alaska Wildlife in April: Much of Alaska's wild side is still sleepy in April , so don't expect to see bears, caribou, or salmon in the southeast. Bald eagles are aplenty, and will likely be some humpback whales as well as orcas, sea otters and sea lions in the waters as you cruise Alaska's Inner Passage during April.

Alaska Events in April: While the Alaska cruise season is creeping ever earlier into April, the towns along Southeast Alaska itineraries are still quite sleepy and you may not find all shops and restaurants opened or fully staffed. That's especially true in Skagway, where snow can keep the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad may only travel a few miles due to snowed-in tracks. Juneau is an exception, as it's the state capital and always buzzes.

Hours of Daylight in April: Alaska sees about 11 hours of daylight in April, though toward the end of the month in Southeast Alaska you can expect up to 13 hours.

Alaska Weather in April: While April is considered one of the driest months of the year in Alaska, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed sun and clear skies. Southeast Alaska, where most April cruises sail, is a rainforest, and there are still plenty of light showers and fog to be found. Temperatures are relatively mild , with daytime highs in the upper 40s and into the 50s depending on where you're visiting and cloud cover. You will still see snow on the ground in the mountains.

April Alaska Cruise Prices: Expect to pay around $1,200 per person for a seven-day Alaska cruise . The season doesn't really kick off until late in the month, and you'll have to consider factors like weather and wildlife visibility before dropping your money on an April cruise. There are also far fewer lines and itineraries available, keeping prices a bit higher than you might expect.

Alaska Cruise in May

May Alaska Cruise Prices: May can have bargains for Alaska cruises, though the month is well on its way to being part of peak season. You'll find prices between $1,100 and $1,200 on average, as there are more options on different classes of cruise ships available throughout the month compared to April.

Alaska Weather in May: May is the driest month of Alaska's cruise season with just a 25 percent chance of rain. Average highs are in the mid-50s with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Hours of Daylight in May: By mid-May you can expect around 17 hours of daylight in Southeast Alaska (Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan). As you travel farther north, the days will be even longer.

Things to Do in Alaska in May

Alaska Events in May: If you have the extra cash to spare, opt for one of the few cruises that visit Kodiak Island in May. The reward? Timing your visit with the Kodiak Crab Festival, which takes place on Memorial Day Weekend every year. Alternatively, birders might want to time their cruise with the Copper River Shorebird Festival, which takes place early in May in Cordova. Check ahead to make sure your itinerary will stop here, as it's usually only featured on longer 14-day cruises to Alaska.

Alaska Wildlife in April: Shorebirds are easy to spot during May in Alaska, as migrating colonies arrive in full. Gray whales are likely to be seen on whale watches, as will humpbacks and orcas, particularly in the waters of Southeast Alaska. On dry land, bears are more common in May, though not as frequently spotted as they are in peak summer.

Alaska Fishing in May: King salmon runs start in late May and the season runs through September. Arctic char are numerous this time of year and you'll also have luck scoring almost every type of trout in May (the Copper River in Cordova is a great trout fishing spot). Even if you're a seasoned fisherman, we recommend using a local guide to help find you the best fishing spot.