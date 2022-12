The Vancouver Cruise Terminal is located at Canada Place, one of Vancouver's landmarks that's also home to numerous other must-see destinations. The Canada Place cruise terminal has plenty to do right on its pier with the best of Vancouver within walking distance.

Read on for our breakdown of the Vancouver Cruise Terminal, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Vancouver cruise terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Vancouver Cruise Terminal.