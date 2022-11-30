Read on for our breakdown of the Vancouver Cruise Terminal, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Vancouver cruise terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Vancouver Cruise Terminal .

The Canada Place cruise terminal has the following cruise lines:

Take Exit 25 on Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 W. towards McGill Street. Turn left on N. Nanaimo Street and right on Dundas Street. Continue on Powell Street, which will turn into Water Street at Maple Tree Square. Make a slight right onto W. Cordova Street and turn right onto Howe Street for one block to arrive at the Vancouver cruise terminal.

From the East (via the Trans-Canada Highway/Hwy1):

The Canada Place cruise terminal will be on your left immediately after making a right onto Canada Place.

Take BC-999 south to cross the Lions Gate Bridge. After Stanley Park, BC-99 will turn into W. Georgia Street. Continue south for four blocks and stay left at the fork after Cardero Street to take W. Pender Street/BC-1A/7A. Turn left at Burrard Street, which will dead-end at Canada Place/ W. Waterfront Road.

Take the Seymour Street exit. Follow Seymour Street to West Cordova Street. Turn left on West Cordova Street. Turn right on Howe Street to arrive at Canada Place Cruise Terminal.

Enter Canada at the border via I-5 north, which becomes BC-99. Continue on BC-99 north to Vancouver and cross the Oak Street Bridge. Turn left on 49th Avenue. Turn right on Granville Street and cross the Granville Street Bridge.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Vancouver Cruise Terminal:

Free short-term parking is available for pick-ups and drop-offs for a maximum of 15 minutes.

Elevators take you to the main public lobby of the cruise ship terminal. To drop off passengers or baggage, follow the traffic attendant's instructions to the designated baggage check drop-off area. If you're arriving in an over-height vehicle (exceeding 6'9"), you will be directed to a nearby lot. There is a weekly parking rate for cruise passengers at Canada Place.

For long-term parking at the Canada Place cruise terminal , enter the terminal's vehicle ramp at the foot of Howe Street. A Port of Vancouver traffic attendant will direct you into the parking garage. You'll take a ticket from the dispenser and park on level P1 or P2.

Getting from Vancouver International Airport to the Vancouver Cruise Terminal

The Canada Place cruise ship terminal is about a 35-minute drive from the Vancouver International Airport (YVR). There are several options available for getting from the Vancouver International Airport to the Vancouver cruise terminal, both public and private transportation.

Gray Line Westcoast Sightseeing provides regular shuttle service from the airport to the cruise terminal of Vancouver at Canada Place. It also offers transfers to airport hotels and downtown hotels. The company can arrange bus service from Vancouver to Victoria, B.C. or to Bellingham, Washington; Seattle; and Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac) International Airport.

Public Transit from Vancouver International Airport to the Vancouver Cruise Terminal

The Canada Place cruise terminal sits adjacent to public transit's Waterfront Station, which is serviced by SkyTrain rapid transit, buses, the SeaBus (to North Vancouver) and the West Coast Express commuter train. See TransLink.ca for more information.

SkyTrain: All three lines (Expo Line, Millennium Line and Canada Line) of SkyTrain, the elevated rail and subway, stop at Waterfront Station, which is next to the cruise terminal. SkyTrain's Canada Line provides service directly to Vancouver International Airport.

Bus: Vancouver's public transit buses (Routes #44 UBC and #50 False Creek South) stop at Waterfront Station adjacent to the Vancouver cruise ship terminal.

SeaBus: This passenger-only public transit ferry connects North Vancouver with Waterfront Station. The SeaBus departs frequently throughout the day.

Airport Taxi Service to the Vancouver Cruise Terminal

There is a taxi stand outside the Arrivals level of the airport. Rideshare services, such as Uber, Lyft and KABU, are also available.