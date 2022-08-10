Tipping on a Cruise: Your Complete Big-Ship Tip Guide

Editor’s Note: Fees are listed in USD -- unless stated otherwise -- and were accurate at time of publication.

If you’ve been left scratching your head wondering about the ins and outs of tipping on a cruise ship, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive list of what to expect. Read on for your tipping guide aboard the world’s most popular cruise lines, from a complete breakdown of Royal Caribbean gratuities to Carnival, Norwegian, and every cruise lines' policies in between.

Passengers who want to adjust the amount of their cabin auto-gratuity in either direction can do so at the guest services desk. However, you cannot remove the automatic 18% tip on drinks, specialty dining and so on.

Carnival cruise gratuities are automatically added to onboard accounts for those in all rooms. In standard cabins, Carnival charges $14.50 per person, per day in tips. Travelers in suites are charged $16.50 per person, per day. The amount does not apply to passengers younger than 2. An automatic 18% gratuity is added to all bar bills, specialty restaurant cover charges and spa services.

A 20% gratuity is added to all beverages, mini bar purchases and beverage packages. An 18% gratuity is added to all spa and salon purchases onboard. These cannot be altered.

Are gratuities included on Celebrity Cruises ? Technically, yes, though Celebrity -- like most mainstream cruise lines -- insists these tips are only suggested. Expect gratuities added to your account in the amount of $15.50 per day, per passenger for standard cabins on Celebrity ships, $16 for Concierge Class and AquaClass cruisers and $19 per person, per day for Suite passengers. If you wish to adjust the amount you pay, this can be done onboard at guest relations.

Gratuities are added automatically to each passenger's onboard account. Be warned: Costa states that "the service charge is an integral part of the total price of the cruise and therefore the amount cannot be altered." Aside from that, you are not expected or required to tip extra while onboard, though a 15% gratuity is added to beverage purchases.

Costa Cruises applies a fee of €11 euro per passenger, per night for all travelers aged 15 and over. Children aged 4 to 14 are charged €5.50 per passenger, per night. A charge is not applied to children under the age of 4.

Casino dealers do not receive a cut of Cunard's automatic gratuities, so consider tipping deserving staff. An automatic 15% charge also applies to spa treatments and services as well as all bar bills.

Cunard charges gratuities of $11.50 per person, per day to passenger accounts in Britannia accommodations. That amount is $13.50 for passengers in Grill Class accommodations. Cunard 's gratuities apply to both adults and children. To adjust the amount of your automatic tips or to tip independently, see the purser's office.

An automatic 15% gratuity is added to Disney's bar, beverage, wine and deck service tabs. An 18% tip is added to spa services. It is suggested that cruisers tip a couple of dollars for room service as it's delivered, as this is not included.

Tips can either be prepaid up to three days prior to the start of your Disney cruise or will be automatically charged to onboard accounts. To adjust the amount of your automatic tips or to tip independently, see the purser's office.

Disney Cruise Line gratuities start at $14.50 per person, per night for regular cabins and rise to $15.50 per person, per night for Concierge-class and Suite guests.

Passengers are at liberty to tip staff members personally if they wish to do so, and envelopes for this purpose are available at reception. All bar bill gratuities are included in the cost of the drink.

Fred. Olsen gratuities are entirely at the discretion of each passenger. The recommended amount is £5 per passenger, per day, to be divided equally between the cabin stewards and waiters. This amount is automatically added to passengers' onboard accounts toward the end of the cruise, but it can be adjusted at reception at any point during the sailing. There is no charge for children under 12 on Fred. Olsen cruises .

Holland America gratuities are automatically charged at $15.50 per person, per day for regular cabin passengers and $17 for suite passengers. Gratuities on HAL apply to both adults and children. Passengers should visit guest services to adjust these if they want. An automatic 18% gratuity is added to beverage packages, specialty dining, spa services, bar packages and main dining room wine purchases.

MSC Cruises

Although MSC Cruises removed auto-gratuities for U.K. & Ireland passengers from October 2019, gratuities are still applied to U.S. cruisers’ bills. Auto-gratuities vary by destination and onboard currency.

Amounts are as follows (per person, per night):

The Bahamas and Caribbean: $14 for passengers ages 12 and over and $7 for 2 to 11 year olds.

South America and Grand Voyages from Caribbean (northbound): $12.50 for ages 12 and over and $6.25 for children 2 to 11 years.

Grand Voyages from Caribbean (southbound): €10 euro per night for passengers aged 12 and over and €5 per night for children 2 to11 years.

South Africa cruises: $8 for ages 12 and older and $4 for ages 2 to 11 years.

Westbound and southbound grand voyages: €10 per person, per night, and €5 per night for children 14 and older.

Europe (Mediterranean, Canaries and Northern Europe) cruises, "Antilles" and "Emirates" voyages of eight nights or less: €10 per person, per night, and €5 per night for children 14 and older.