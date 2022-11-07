Pictures of Harvest Caye

We've seen a ton of purpose-built islands, so it takes a lot to grab our attention. Harvest Caye stands out for many reasons: From the zipline to the nature center, the 75-acre floating oasis in southern Belize is a testament to Norwegian Cruise Line's commitment to both the local economy and to its passengers.

"The way it connects with Belize is impressive," says Andy Stuart, Norwegian Cruise Line's president and CEO. "You discover the destination as you work your way around the destination."

The Belizean touches Norwegian added during construction of Harvest Caye -- native performances, shops and kiosks run by residents selling their wares, as well as sculptures and paintings by local artists -- leave visitors feeling like they've gotten a real taste of what Belize has to offer. To see more of the country, cruisers will need to book a Norwegian Cruise Line-sponsored shore excursion; there are no third-party operators or taxis available for hire.

Cruiser-friendly additions to the island range from major draws -- a canopy-covered dock, a gargantuan pool, zipline, beachfront villas and an outpost of the Jimmy Buffett-affiliated LandShark Bar & Grill -- to more minor details that include mist-blowing fans and a pair of mini-cannons near the front gate to commemorate the Battle of St. George's Caye.